Potential Juror in Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Trial DISMISSED For Unbelievable Reason as Selection Begins; Find Out

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of rape.

In the latest development regarding the case involving Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, a potential juror was dismissed during the second day of jury selection in the rapper's upcoming trial, according to People magazine.

The dismissal reportedly occurred on May 6 in Manhattan federal court after Juror 48, a woman, stated in court that Diddy has “a lot of money to use at his discretion and possibly buy his way out of jail.”

When U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian asked her to clarify what she meant, the prospective juror reportedly said she did not know "how to explain it."

She also revealed that someone had once attempted to rape her and appeared to criticize the police response.

She stated, “The cops could do a lot more, but there’s only so much you can [do],” adding, “Just got to have a clean slate about everything,” according to the publication. The prospective juror was subsequently dismissed.

On the first day of jury selection, the Bad Boy Records founder reportedly told the judge that he was “a little nervous” and was given a bathroom break, according to the outlet.

In addition, prospective jurors were asked if they were familiar with celebrities, including Kanye West, Mike Myers, Michael B. Jordan, Kid Cudi, and Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura. This does not necessarily indicate that they will testify during the trial, per the report.

Insiders revealed to the publication that the Creed III star would not be called to testify during the trial. It was also confirmed that his name was mentioned because of his brief relationship with Ventura in 2015, which she referenced in a lawsuit.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report it. There are several helplines available for this.

