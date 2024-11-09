Rebel Wilson Shares Adorable Pictures From Daughter Royce’s Disney-Themed Birthday; See Here

Rebel Wilson and wife Ramona Agruma celebrated their daughter Royce’s 2nd birthday by bringing in a Disney-themed birthday cake for the little one. Wilson shared the adorable pictures from the birthday celebration on her Instagram stories.

The first picture included the actress posing for a photo with her wife and Royce standing in the middle with the Disney Princess cake placed in front of them. The trio also managed to match their outfits to the theme decided.

In another picture, Wilson is seen enjoying the carousel ride with her daughter. Agruma was also spotted in the background as she smiled at the camera.

The Pitch Perfect actress and Ramona welcomed their daughter in November 2022 via surrogacy, and in the days leading to Royce’s birth, the duo publicly announced their relationship. Moreover, as the couple recently got married in September, Wilson shared pictures of her and Agruma along with their daughter from the ceremony held in Italy.

As the duo tied the knot, Royce served as a flower girl. Alongside, the Australian native wrote in the caption, "More from the epic wedding weekend! There are like 12,000 photos to go through, but I need to find the perfect one to frame for Grandma!"

Wilson often shares pictures of her wife and daughter on her social media platform, in the post uploaded on October 7, Agruma was seen wrapping her arms around their two-year-old, while the latter was sitting on the actress’ lap holding the chopstick.

As for Wilson and Ramona’s romance, the duo dated for a couple of years before tying the knot. In one of the previous interviews, the Bridesmaid actress revealed that they had their first date at Disney Land.

Speaking of her now wife at the time, Wilson revealed, “As the sun set, it was becoming really cold, and Ramona gave me her oversize cardigan to wear. She insisted that I wear it, even though it would make her cold. That’s just typical of the type of person she is. So giving, so loving!”

Meanwhile, in a Vogue interview, the couple admitted to being exhausted from the wedding rush and now are looking forward to spending time with their daughter.

