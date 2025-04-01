Ryan Reynolds Faces Backlash for Using PR Stunts to Protect His Image Amid Wife Blake Lively’s Legal Battle with Justin Baldoni

Ryan Reynolds is facing backlash over his recent public gestures, with critics accusing him of using PR stunts to protect his 'Mr. Nice Guy' image. The actor has been dragged into a legal battle between his wife, Blake Lively, and Justin Baldoni, and sources say he is scrambling for positive press.

A source told RadarOnline, "He really needs some quick PR wins because he's seen as Hollywood's Mr. Nice Guy, but now with the Baldoni thing, he's starting to come across as Mr. Not So Nice Guy. Some people are saying it is just cynical and hypocritical behavior, as well as scheming and calculated."

Ryan Reynolds was named in Baldoni’s USD 400 million lawsuit against Lively. Court documents obtained by Variety revealed that Baldoni claimed Reynolds had 'berated' him during a meeting at the couple’s Tribeca penthouse.

The incident allegedly occurred after Baldoni inquired about Lively’s weight, stating that he had back issues and needed to ensure he could safely perform a lifting scene. The lawsuit suggested that the confrontation became so intense that Justin Baldoni felt the need to repeatedly apologize.

Recently, Reynolds shared a heartfelt message about a young cancer patient he met through Wrexham AFC, the soccer team he co-owns. On social media, he shared that the boy had left a lot of love behind, adding that there were people who would take good care of it.

Advertisement

He also wrote, "See ya down the road. Best piggyback passenger ever." While many fans praised his words, some insiders suggested it might have been a strategic move.

One source told RadarOnline that it was difficult not to view the gesture as a calculated PR move aimed at reclaiming his 'Mr. Nice Guy' image, though they felt it wasn’t enough.

The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has escalated, with both making serious allegations. Baldoni filed a lawsuit against The New York Times for libel after the publication reported on Lively’s accusations of sexual harassment against him.

His attorney, Bryan Freedman, reportedly released text messages and other evidence to support Baldoni’s claims, stating that none of it should come as a surprise. The case has already affected Baldoni’s career, as he was dropped by his agency following Lively’s lawsuit becoming public.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Has Upper Hand in Justin Baldoni Legal Battle Due to THIS Detail Favoring Her Case; Lawyer Reveals