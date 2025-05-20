Secrets We Keep Ending Explained: Was Ruby Tan’s Killer Finally Revealed in Netflix Show?

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide and Murder.

Netflix has brought yet another show that will keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The venture in question is none other than Secrets We Keep. The episode, especially the finale of the show, has gotten everyone talking.

The show concluded on an unresolved question:, Who killed Ruby Tan? The show does not give a proper answer, yet the latest episode may point to who murdered Ruby.

To fill you in, Ruby Tan is a young Filipino au pair who disappears from an upper-class neighborhood north of Copenhagen. In the show, she opens up to Cecille, a neighbor, that she was terrified and could not stay with her host family. Cecile asks her to have a chat with her employers directly.

Ruby soon vanishes, and later her body is discovered at a marina. During the investigation, in a twist to the storyline, it is revealed that Rubby was carrying a child. Initially, the investigators suspected, the father of the family she worked for, Rasmus Hoffmans. But after a DNA test, it was clarified that he isn't the father of the child. It is revealed that his underage son, Oscar Hoffman, is the father of the unborn child.

In the ending moments, Cecile comforts Oscar’s mother, Katarina, after learning the truth. Katarina doesn't technically confess, but she also doesn't deny being involved in Ruby’s passing. At one point, she cryptically says, “What if I did.”

She says that she was being a protective mother, the one who taught her child to “fight for what's his.” Cecile’s chat with Katarina horrifies her

Oscar does not face any consequences for his actions. On the other hand, his family carried on with their lives. The show presents that Katarina may have done something very sinister, but because of a lack of evidence, Ruby’s murderer is not identified, and her death ends up getting ruled a suicide.

