Benny Blanco Gushes About Selena Gomez; Says Singer Deserves ‘a Medal of Honor’ for Carrying 35-Pound Oscars Dress

Benny Blanco had high praise for his fiancée, Selena Gomez, after her stunning appearance at the 2025 Oscars. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on March 20, Blanco said the actress and singer deserved a medal of honor for carrying the weight of her elaborate gown.

Selena Gomez attended the Academy Awards on March 2 in a custom Ralph Lauren gown featuring over 16,000 glass droplets and Rosemont crystals. The intricate dress, which was handcrafted by 12 artisans, weighed 35 pounds.

Benny Blanco admitted that getting her to the event was a challenge. “First of all, the dress is 35 pounds!” he said. “She’s carrying a 35-pound dress, and her heels are eight inches high. And then she has to stand on a bus while we’re moving because she can’t sit down.”

While Gomez dazzled on the red carpet, Blanco joked that he didn’t quite match her level of glamour. The music producer wore an all-white suit with a diamond brooch in place of a tie, layered under a black overcoat decorated with floral details. Despite the effort, he said he “looked like a slob” next to Gomez’s polished look.

Gomez’s gown was inspired by Hollywood icon Sophia Loren, and she even worked with Loren’s tailor to customize her outfit. Styled by Molly Dickinson, the dress required last-minute adjustments. “Her glam squad was sewing her into the dress while we were moving,” Blanco shared.

The 2025 Oscars marked Gomez’s first appearance at the prestigious event. She attended in support of Emilia Pérez, which was nominated for 13 awards and won two, including Best Original Song for El Mal and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña as per Page Six.

During the ceremony, Gomez joined Samuel L. Jackson on stage to present awards for Best Documentary Short Film and Best Documentary Feature. Blanco stayed by her side in the audience throughout the night, showing his support.