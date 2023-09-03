teenage-mutant-ninja-turtles-movie-ranked

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or TMNT, originally started in the '80s as a comic book by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. It featured four crime-fighting turtles: Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo. Despite its unconventional premise, TMNT became a massive success, leading to the creation of toys, TV shows, movies, and video games. The franchise remains incredibly popular today. The Turtles, known for their love of pizza, were initially created as a parody of superhero trends. Over time, they transformed into trendsetting superheroes themselves. The 1987 cartoon series marked the beginning of their multi-generational journey.

The characters, including their mutated rat mentor Splinter, their arch-enemy Shredder, and their ally, reporter April O'Neil, have had a mixed history on the big screen. It all started with their record-breaking live-action debut in 1990, followed by various direct-to-video productions. Now, let's take a look at their top movie adventures, especially with the recent release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.