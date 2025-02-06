The Bold and the Beautiful Feb 5 Episode Recap: Finn Goes Off on Poppy After Learning About Luna’s Paternity

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, which aired on February 5, 2025, Bill and Electra enter Bill’s place. They discuss how Bill once believed he had a daughter and how he became attached to Luna, only to later discover she was not his child.

Electra expresses her surprise upon learning that Luna is in prison. This revelation occurs while Luna is hiding at Bill’s mansion.

Meanwhile, at Finn’s office, he accuses Poppy of knowing that he was Luna’s father all along. However, Poppy stands by her claim that she never lied to him. Finn urges her to confess, insisting that she knew the truth the entire time.

Poppy explains that things were different for her in the past and that what she shared with Finn was unique. Finn acknowledges this but still expresses disappointment, believing she would never lie to him—yet she did.

She remains firm in her claim that she did not know Luna was his daughter. Finn, however, presses further, saying, “But you suspected.” Poppy admits that she had wondered about it but didn’t want to believe it could be true. Finn then snaps, saying, “But it is true. We have a daughter.”

After calming down slightly, Finn acknowledges that Poppy wanted to protect him from becoming a father at a young age.

Poppy tells him, “I couldn’t derail your life, Finn.” She explains that she wanted him to focus on his career, so she raised Luna on her own. She also reminds him that he has a family of his own now. However, Finn once again yells, accusing her of robbing him of the chance to know his child.

At the CEO's office, Carter asks Hope for her opinion on the scents while explaining the situation between him and Daphne.

Later, after Daphne leaves, Hope shares with Carter how much her life has changed since they have been together. During this conversation, Carter appears concerned, while Hope seems to feel insecure.

Meanwhile, Steffy and Zende discuss Hope and Carter’s relationship. Zende expresses that he would be happy to see both of them lose their positions. He then notes that instead of taking the legal route, Steffy is executing a strategy to reclaim the company.

Agreeing, Steffy reveals that she has enlisted the help of a friend. At that moment, Daphne enters, and Steffy introduces her to Zende. After Zende leaves, Daphne updates Steffy on the plan but also mentions how close Hope and Carter seem. Steffy then instructs Daphne to plant the idea in Carter’s mind that Hope is using him.