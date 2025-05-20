The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Will Hope Tell Carter the Truth About Liam?

The Bold and the Beautiful episode for Tuesday, May 20, 2025, sets the stage for emotional revelations and deepening family tensions. As Hope Logan prepares to drop a truth bomb on Carter Walton, Ridge Forrester grows increasingly suspicious of Steffy’s surprising forgiveness. Meanwhile, Daphne Rose offers Carter comfort—perhaps too much of it. Here's what's in store.

Things kick off with Carter, who’s still reeling after eavesdropping on a private conversation between Hope and Liam. What he heard was confusing—Liam encouraging Hope to reunite with Carter, followed by Hope expressing a desire to be with Liam. Missing critical context, Carter is left hurt and uncertain, seeking solace in Daphne Rose, who’s more than happy to offer a shoulder—and maybe more.

Meanwhile, Hope’s world is shifting. Steffy has extended an unexpected olive branch by offering her a chance to return to Forrester Creations. In response, Hope finally apologizes for her role in the company takeover, and the gesture may be softening her stance on Liam’s earlier suggestion that she reunite with Carter.

But timing is everything. If Hope heads to see Carter now, she may interrupt Daphne’s attempt to get closer—and in doing so, she might be forced to clarify what Carter overheard. That could mean revealing Liam’s deadly diagnosis, a secret that would change everything between them.

Across town, Steffy prepares to make a formal announcement about Hope’s return to the company. But Ridge isn’t sold on her sudden about-face. His skepticism grows, especially since Steffy can’t tell him the real reason behind her newfound goodwill: Liam’s health crisis. As Ridge pushes for answers, Steffy and Taylor Hayes may find themselves stretching the truth to keep Liam’s condition a secret.

The situation also risks reopening old wounds. Ridge remembers how Steffy resented him and Eric for making business decisions—like Carter’s promotion—without her input. Will he now challenge Steffy’s authority for reinstating Hope? And if he does, what does that mean for the already delicate balance at Forrester Creations?

As truths hang in the balance and secrets bubble beneath the surface, The Bold and the Beautiful promises a tense and emotional episode. Will Hope come clean to Carter about Liam? Can Steffy keep Ridge from uncovering the truth? And how long can the Forrester family maintain the illusion before everything unravels? One thing’s clear—May 20 is about to change everything.