The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: What Does Hope Exactly Express To Carter At The Office?

In the Bold and the Beautiful episode, which was aired on January 30, 2025, the audience got to witness multiple interesting unfoldings. One of which also included what Hope expressed to Carter when she visited the office.

In a heartfelt scene, Hope goes to the office and meets Carter and they end up kissing one another. She expresses how so much of her life has altered because of him. And that he was the reason why she could get it all together.

She further talks to him about her return to the building, her mom’s being a CEO, and that she doesn't have to give answers to Steffy anymore. Carter then acknowledges how she thought that his vision was valuable from the beginning, which she found inspiring. Later we also see her positivity about the fragrance line and the potential impact it will have.

But this is not it, we also see Poppy revealing if Finn is Luna's father or not. We see, Finn begging to get that answer, which he was not able to get from Poppy about about the same.

He goes on to recall their past and asks to know how many other men were there and then asks her about the chances he was the father of his cousin. She still does not give him a direct answer. She tries to talk around the topic, by revealing her feelings back in the day for Finn and her current feelings.

But it appeared that Finn was adamant to know the answer to his question. And then the audience further got to witness Poppy clearing up that he was not Luna’s dad. After she reveals this, it appears that his suspicion does not go away.