The Bold And The Beautiful Recap: What Message Did Sheila Ask Jake to Deliver To Finn?

In the Bold and the Beautiful episode aired on January 27, we saw Sheila asking Jack for a favor: delivering a heartfelt message to Finn.

The audience witnessed Jack and Poppy having a drink at Il Giardino's bar. While conversing, Jack mentioned that he had no idea all those years ago that Li thought they’d had an affair.

During the conversation, it appeared that Poppy was lost in thought. Jack said to her, “The woman stabbed me in my arm… twice.”

Later their chat was interrupted by Sheila, who expressed surprise at seeing them together and not knowing they were a couple. To this, Jack and Poppy clarified that they were not, and never had been, romantically involved. They mentioned it was a touchy topic.

When Sheila asked if Finn would also be joining them, Jack replied that he wasn’t, and if he were, he would have called earlier and ensured it was her day off. Sheila was dismissed by Jack so that he and Poppy could continue their discussion.

Before leaving, Sheila asked Jack to tell Finn how much she misses him. She expressed her feelings of regret, saying she missed out on raising him and now feels like she’s also missing out on being a grandmother.

She continued, “Because you manipulated me into giving Finn up to save your precious marriage to Li. How’d that end up for you in the end, Jack?” After Sheila left, Jack mentioned how Li felt when she discovered the truth.

He reflected on how difficult it had been for Li—not only learning about Sheila but also holding so much resentment and pain all those years, especially when she believed he and Poppy had an affair. Poppy shared that Li’s comments and judgment were based on a misunderstanding.

Jack also told Poppy that he remembered how supportive and loyal a sister she had been to Li, especially when she lived with them. He reflected, saying, “I remember how you stepped up, how remarkable you were to all of us.”

