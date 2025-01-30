The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Why Did Li Get Emotional Upon Meeting Jack?

In the episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that aired on January 29, Jack and Li meet at Il Giardino’s, where Li gets emotional during their conversation. Here’s what happened:

Jack and Li meet at Il Giardino’s, and as Li walks in, Deacon greets her, assuring her that Sheila is not present there.

Once she settles in, Li candidly reveals to Jack that she almost called to cancel their meeting that day. Jack had told her about making sure Sheila would not be anywhere near the restaurant. Jack expresses his gratitude to Li for agreeing to meet him, while Li acknowledges that they have a lot to discuss.

During their conversation, Li becomes emotional when Jack begins to talk. She admits that it is difficult for her to discuss what had unfolded with Sheila. Jack apologizes once again and tells her that he loves her and still does. In response, Li sarcastically remarks, “Funny way of showing it.”

Jack then tells her that he will keep apologizing until she can believe in him again. However, Li replies that she is unsure if that day will ever come. Despite her feelings, she expresses regret for accusing him of being Luna’s father.

Deacon interjects briefly, commenting that Finn would be happy to witness both of them together. Deacon then leaves, giving Jack and Li a moment alone. Jack agrees with Deacon’s sentiment, and both Jack and Li admit that Finn’s happiness is something they will not let anyone take away from him.

In a heartfelt moment, Jack takes Li’s hand and empathizes with the “pain” she must have felt when she believed he had an affair with Poppy and fathered her daughter, Luna. Li quietly nods in response, showing her emotional turmoil.