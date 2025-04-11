The Young and the Restless April 10 Episode Recap: Alan Reveals His True Identity As Sharon and Phyllis Push to Him the Edge

On Thursday's The Young and the Restless episode, the truth about Martin finally surfaced as Traci was taken aback, thinking how she was fooled so easily. The man impersonating Alan was unmasked as none other than his deranged twin brother.

Traci faced the man she believed she loved at the Genoa City Athletic Club. His evasive answers and diversion only heightened suspicion. Meanwhile, Jack asked Chance to arrest the impersonator. Chance then intervened and took him away for interrogation.

Traci looked back on how fast their romance had progressed, seeing the signs all along. She took the blame upon herself of endangering others by not realising the truth sooner.

Later, Sharon and Phyllis at Crimson Lights discussed what had occurred with Nick. Martin got interrogated at the police station but kept insisting he was Alan and that the real Martin was dead. Sharon and Phyllis mentioned facts about the clinic and the riddles, Martin began to slip. He got red with rage and unknowingly exposed the fact that he (not Alan) had helped Ashley in Paris. He praised his brother's practices, labelling them masterstrokes.

Chance took him under arrest on the spot. Sharon and Phyllis later arrived with the Abbotts and informed them that Martin had confessed. Traci breathed a sigh of relief.

