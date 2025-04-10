Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Sharon and Phyllis Take Down Martin for Good?
In The Young and the Restless Spoiler, April 10, 2025: Sharon Newman and Phyllis Summers gear up for a final showdown while Martin Laurent’s web of lies unravels.
On The Young and the Restless episode airing Thursday, April 10, Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) are teaming up once again — but this time, it’s outside of captivity. Meanwhile, Martin Laurent (Christopher Cousins) faces mounting pressure as his secrets threaten to explode.
At the GCAC, Martin desperately tries to keep his Alan Laurent charade alive a little longer. However, after Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) confirms that Martin is indeed the twin Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) fell for, Traci decides it’s time to confront him directly. She demands Martin tell the truth about his identity — if he ever truly cared about her.
Martin’s twisted feelings for Traci may push him to confess: he has been impersonating Alan and deceiving her all along.
Meanwhile, Chance Chancellor (Conner Floyd) inches closer to proving Martin’s guilt. With potential fingerprint evidence linking Martin to the farmhouse where Sharon and Phyllis were held, Chance may soon slap cuffs on Martin and drag him to the GCPD. Although Martin could attempt a last-minute escape, he’s heavily outnumbered by Chance, Traci, Ashley, and Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman).
Elsewhere, Summer Newman (Allison Lanier) faces tough questions from Phyllis about whether she plans to pursue Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Although Summer may deny it, Phyllis isn’t entirely convinced.
As Martin’s arrest looms, Sharon and Phyllis are likely to receive updates and will officially reunite to confront their former captor. Their time working together in captivity could make them a powerful force as they prepare to face Martin once and for all.
Whatever happens next, The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Sharon and Phyllis are ready to take control of the narrative. With Martin's lies crumbling fast, viewers won’t want to miss the explosive fallout on Thursday’s episode.