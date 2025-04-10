The Young and the Restless April 9 Episode Recap: Alan's True Identity Is Questioned, Traci Halts Wedding

Suspicion over Alan's identity is the order of the day on the April 9 edition of The Young and the Restless. Traci demands explanations after Ashley insists Alan is really his deranged twin brother, Martin, who has a history of being violent.

Traci becomes increasingly uncomfortable with the way Alan acts. While having a confrontational hotel meeting, she informs him she wants to delay their marriage. Although hurt, Alan makes Traci upset when he applies pressure for reasons. Jack and Ashley secretly listen in, however, prepared to step in.

Ashley accuses Alan of not being there in Paris. Ashley is convinced that Alan is actually Martin. Alan denies it, but when Traci attempts to pacify her, he takes off in a hurry. Inconsolable, Traci confesses that the man she loved would not behave that way. Ashley tells her it's because this guy is not Alan.

Jack calls Chance, who sees Alan at a bar and asks him about a farmhouse nearby that is suspected to be the abductor's hideout. Alan dodges the inquiry. Still suspicious, Chance invites him to the station for further interrogation.

Elsewhere, Phyllis informs Summer of further developments, including a gas gadget discovered at the residence of one connected to the case. She tells her that officials suspect that Alan could have been killed and that his deranged twin brother, Martin, took over his identity. Summer is amazed to hear that a person who may have kidnapped her mom was residing in the vicinity of Harrison.

Phyllis also badgers Summer regarding her recent split with Chance. Summer confesses her sentiments for Kyle have not dissipated, while Phyllis fears that this may hold the promise of reawakening old flames.

At the same time, Sharon finds herself sharing her own uncertainties with Nick, confessing fears that Alan had utilized their therapy sessions against her. Both start wondering if the man they trusted is really who he presented himself to be.

Tensions keep building as Traci finally comes face to face with Alan. Traci asks him to reveal the truth about who he is. The Young and the Restless April 9 episode closes with drama still high and questions still unanswered.

