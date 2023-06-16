One of the biggest celebrities of all time, Tyler Perry has been especially showered with attention for his portrayal of Mabel "Madea" Earlene Simmons, a tough, street-smart elderly African-American woman who is actually based on Perry's mother and his aunt. Tyler is a well-known American actor, film producer, director, playwright, and writer, as well as a philanthropist who has not only garnered plenty of fans but made quite a hefty fortune over the years. In fact, he is one of America's richest persons who manages to earn around $1.4 billion USD before tax deductions since way back in 2005. But, what is Tyler Perry’s net worth in 2023? How did the self-made billionaire earn all this money? Where does he spend his money? Let's dive right into it.

Tyler Perry's net worth and Salary

Net Worth : $800 Million or $1 billion USD (without tax deductions)

: $800 Million or $1 billion USD (without tax deductions) Salary : $80 Million

: $80 Million Date of Birth : September 13, 1969

: September 13, 1969 Age : 53 years old

: 53 years old Birth Name: Emmitt Perry Jr.

Emmitt Perry Jr. Place of Birth : New Orleans

: New Orleans Gender : Male

: Male Height : 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m)

: 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) Profession and source of wealth : Screenwriter, Playwright, Film Producer, Television producer, Actor, Film director, Theatre Director, Television Director, Author, Songwriter, Entrepreneur

: Screenwriter, Playwright, Film Producer, Television producer, Actor, Film director, Theatre Director, Television Director, Author, Songwriter, Entrepreneur Nationality: United States of America

Tyler Perry is indeed a self-made billionaire who has worked for years to not only build but grow his empire. He has been in the industry for years and contributed as an actor, writer, director, as well as a producer, but is mostly adored for his Madea franchise. According to multiple sources, Tyler Perry's net worth in 2023 is estimated at around $1 billion USD through his thriving career in the entertainment industry.

How Tyler Perry made and spend his fortune over the years?

Along with a hefty fortune from an exceptional TV and film career, Perry invested in several other sources of income. Scroll ahead to find out how Tyler Perry made and spend his fortune over the years.

Tyler Perry Films and TV: $90 million (2018)

From the 2015 film titled, Diary of a Mad Black Woman to the 2022 movie titled A Jazzman's Blues, Tyler Perry has been earning big bucks from acting, producing, and writing for Hollywood films. In 2018, he made a whopping $90 million USD from his brilliant work in films and TV work. His major works included, Acrimony, Nobody's Fool, The Paynes, and Vice. Acrimony made around $46.4 million USD, while Nobody's Fool’s total gross was around $33 million worldwide. He made big bucks from Vice and The Paynes Sitcom that ran on Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN).

Tyler Perry studios: $400 million

Apart from the films and TV, Perry made a fortune when he converted the 330-acre former military base in Atlanta that was worth $30 million into the legendary Tyler Perry studios. Today, Tyler Perry Studios is worth $400 million and is one of the biggest film production studios in America. It owns a number of movies that rent movies to OTT platforms including Lionsgate, Amazon, and Netflix for millions of dollars. The site is as big as 50,000 sq ft. which is a location for permanent sets, including:

White House replica

Mock cheap hotel

A luxury hotel lobby replica

16,000 sq ft. mansion

A trailer park set

A real 1950s-style diner

Tyler Perry makes around $12 million a year just from the Tyler Perry studio which is his primary source of annual income. The studio has produced movies including Meet the Browns (2008), Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), Black Panther I (2018), and A Jazz Man's Blues (2022), among several others.

Tyler Perry Screenplay Writer: $60 million (2018)

When it comes to screenplay writing, Tyler Perry acquired around $60 million USD by writing for a considerable number of plays and shows in the year 2018. His work as a writer included The Paynes sitcom that premiered on the Oprah Winfrey Network which was a sequel of Tyler Perry's House of Payne. Also, not only did he write the show, he actually created and directed the whole thing.

Tyler Perry Collection clothing line: $20 million

Apart from the entertainment industry, Tyler Perry also made a fortune of around $20 million through his clothing line called the Tyler Perry Collection. The clothing line earns by designing and marketing premium clothing and other items including shoes, and accessories for both men and women under his brand name. The brand merchandise is available in various retail outlets and department stores along with several online platforms.

Oprah Winfrey Network show: $50 million

In 2012, Tyler Perry signed a contract with the Oprah Winfrey Network aka OWN that partnered Perry and OWN to deliver scripted television on the network. Under this multi-year partnership, Perry delivered films to which he contributed as a writer and producer. These movies include Hollywood hits like:

For Better or Worse

If Loving You Is Wrong (2014)

Why Did I Get Married?

Why Did I Get Married Too?

The Haves and the Have Nots

Love Thy Neighbor

Tyler Perry Real Estate: Worth $450 million

Tyler Perry possesses around $450 million worth of real estate that includes:

California mansion: The mansion is around 12,000 sq ft. and is located in upscale California. Terry bought the mansion for about $41 million. As of now the property is in the middle of construction and the current value of the house is unknown. It is quite close to the Tyler Perry Studios headquarters.

Atlanta mansion: Perry used to own a property in Atlanta however, back in 2016, he decided to sell the 35,000 sq ft. mansion. The actor lived in the house for over nine years. It was estimated at $17.5 million USD at the time.

Bahamas: Perry owns a 14,000 sq. ft. property located at the White Bay Cay island, Bahamas, which he bought for $6.4 million in the year 2009.

Los Angeles: Perry owned a 10-bedroom house in the Mulholland Estates, L.A. which he sold back in 2018. He bought the house at $14.5 million and nine months later he sold it to musician Pharrell Williams at $15.6 million. Following this he bought a custom-made 25,000 sq. ft. mansion worth $20 million in Beverly Ridge Estates which is a gated community in L.A. gated community.

Tyler Perry Luxury Cars: Bugatti worth $2 million

Perry is the proud owner of a Bugatti that is worth $2 million USD. Apart from that, the actor and entrepreneur owns around 15 or more luxury cars worth millions. Some of the expensive cars owned by Tyler Perry include:

A Bugatti Veyron worth $2 million.

A brand-new Toyota Vellfire worth $100,000

Lamborghini Urus worth more than $620,000

Porsche Cayenne worth $350,000

Land Rover Discovery worth $175,000

Mercedes AMG GT worth $1 million

Tyler Perry Private Jet: $125 million

Along with expensive cars, Tyler Perry also owns not one but two private jets, one of them is called the Gulfstream III private jet to be precise. Reportedly, the private jet was worth $125 million after the purchase and customization. The celebrity’s private jet is indeed a luxury and features a screening room equipped with a 42-inch LCD flat screen along with a satellite hookup. Not just that, it has a $50 million worth of custom-built fully furnished living room, and kitchen, along with a VIP bedroom. Interestingly, the actor has not only used the jet for his private purposes but lent it for a number of philanthropic missions like delivering necessities to countries in need. Previously, he used to own a Gulfstream V private jet which he decided to sell to Christian pastor Kenneth Copeland.

Tyler Perry Wines: $6 million

Tyler Perry loves wine which led to the creation of Tyler Perry Wines. Just started out of leisure, the wine brand is worth more than $6 million or more.

Tyler Perry Personal life

Born as Emmit Perry Jr. on September 13, 1969, Tyler Perry is a beloved actor, director, playwright, producer, author, songwriter, and entrepreneur. Tyler was born to Willie Maxine Perry and Emmitt Perry, Sr. but he did not have an easy childhood. He has gone ahead and shared that his relationship with his father was pretty ugly which even made him suicidal at one point. In fact, he has been a victim of molestation as a child more than once under the age of 10.

Later, under certain circumstances, Perry got a DNA test which revealed Emmitt Sr. was not his birth father. When he was 16 years old, he legally changed his name to Tyler Perry. This helped him distance himself from his father. Perry could not finish high school but managed to earn a General Educational Development certificate aka GED.

When it comes to his love life, he is not married, however, he had been in a long-term romantic relationship with Gelila Bekele who is a model and social activist. While the couple met back in 2007, in 2014’s November Bekele and Perry welcomed a baby boy and named him Aman Tyler Perry. Later in December 2020, Perry and Bekele parted ways.

In 2023, Tyler Perry’s net worth without tax deductions is estimated at $1 billion USD. He is not only a success in the entertainment industry but he is great at real estate investments. The star is a self-made billionaire who literally started from scratch to gain not only millions of dollars of net worth but millions of fans as well.

