'We Cannot Wait': Internet Reacts To Sabrina Carpenter's 'Taste' Music Video Teaser

Sabrina Carpenter released the teaser for Taste, a music video starring Jenna Ortega, and her fans are going crazy. Carpenter shared the 16-second clip with fans on Wednesday, saying the full video will be out on August 23, 2024. The short clip shows Sabrina Carpenter grabbing a knife from a bed before entering a house and climbing the stairs. The video ends when she sees Jenna Ortega in the shower with a man.

Social media users were thrilled to see Jenna Ortega and Sabrina Carpenter together after they uploaded the clip. Her X account was inundated with comments, shock, and excitement after the music video clip was posted. A person commented, “WAIT WAS THAT JENNA ORTEGA????? ” flaunting a shocking Joey (from FRIENDS) gif. Another person commented and said, "GET READY FOR ANOTHER #1 SMASH HIT!.”

On the post, another user wrote, "Not a single man is safe in a Sabrina Carpenter Music video." Someone else said, "Already got the autoplay ready. We know." ﻿One social media user exclaimed, "Omg, we cannot wait to watch!"

The short teaser of Sabrina Carpenter's upcoming music video Taste, which is scheduled to be released on Friday, August 23, 2024, shocked the masses. Short & Sweet is Carpenter's sixth studio album and this is the third song from the album.

A song about relationships and the issues one faces will be sung. The song was written by Julia Michaels and Amy Allen and the music video was directed by Dave Meyers. In addition to Espresso and Please, Please Please, Sabrina has released three songs from the album so far. Following the release of the two songs, they became fan favorites immediately.

Despite having already released two songs, the rest of the album will be released on August 23, 2024. The album contains 13 songs, including Please Please Please, Espresso, Taste, and other tracks such as Good Greaces, Sharpest Took, Bed Chem, Dumb & Poetic, Slim Pickins, Juno, and Lie to Girls.

