What Happened To Steven Tyler? Health Condition Explored Amid Aerosmith's Tour Retirement Due To His Vocal Cord Injury

Aerosmith, the 4-time Grammy-winning rock group, that paused its farewell Peace Out tour in September 2023 due to lead vocalist Steven Tyler’s vocal injury, announced early retirement on Friday, August 2. They informed their supporters in a lengthy Instagram statement that the band was forced to make the "heartbreaking and difficult" decision after realizing that Tyler would never be able to sing as he used to, as his vocal injury seems to be rather permanent.

In light of the band's decision to quit touring forever, we are exploring Tyler’s injury and current update on his health below.

Tyler, 75, fractured his larynx in September 2023. At the time, Aerosmith released a statement informing their fans that “Steven’s injury is more serious” than they initially thought, but he is receiving the best medical treatment available to ensure his swift recovery. The group, unaware of what the future held for them, said back then that they would be postponing their tour to allow time for their vocalist to recuperate from his injury.

Tyler, too, hopeful of his recovery, said in a separate statement at the time that though he is “heartbroken to not be there with Aerosmith,” he will be back as soon as he can, alongside his “brothers," to rock with the best fans in the world. The singer, to the relief of fans, addressed his health once again in February while hosting his fifth annual Jam For Janie Grammys viewing party.

“My throat’s been better, but it is on the mend,” he told attendees at the Hollywood Palladium.

His daughter, Mia Tyler, also told People on February 4 that her father is “much better,” but added that he keeps talking despite his doctors advising him otherwise. “You can't shut him up—he can't close that mouth,” she joked, adding, “he's very healthy.”

Unfortunately, Tyler’s limited recovery, as shared by Mia, was not enough to get him back on stage, as the group had to announce the end of their touring career in a completely different way than they had envisioned. Produced by Live Nation, Aerosmith's 40-date North American tour was scheduled to make stops at arenas across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up on January 26, 2024.

After failing to make their tour postponement plans work, the band expressed gratitude to their fans, whom they referred to as the “best fans on planet Earth,” in their departing message on August 2. They urged them to “Dream On,” as they made their dreams come true and “Play our music loud, now and always.”

Steven, for the record, had been struggling with drug and alcohol issues since the mid-1980s. Over the last four decades, he had relapsed several times, including in the early and late 2000s.

Fans with Aerosmith show tickets will get a refund, the band assured in their Friday statement.

