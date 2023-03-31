What is MrBeast’s net worth in 2023? Find out

MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, is one of the most popular YouTubers out there. He currently has a whopping 129 million subscribers on his channel. While he makes a lot of money from his multiple channels, MrBeast, also gives away a lot of money to make his videos. The 24-year-old is a true philanthropist and easily gives away as much as $100,000 to strangers. These huge acts of kindness are the reason he has garnered so much success on YouTube and even went on to become one of the most known faces on the video-sharing platform. Let us now check out what is his net worth.

What is YouTuber MrBeast’s net worth 2023?

In January, 2022, one website reported that MrBeast is the highest-earning YouTuber and that he had a net worth of $54 million in 2021. This year, however, another website reported that MrBeast has a net worth of $25 million as of January 2023.

According to SocialBlade, MrBeast earns $40 million in a year from his main channel alone. Apart from his main channel, MrBeast also has a gaming channel called SocialBlade Gaming and also a Spanish channel of his main channel, which has 23 million subscribers.

While there is not a certain number regarding the net worth, it can be safely said that MrBeast is a multi-millionaire.

How does MrBeast make money?

MrBeast has multiple streams of revenue, with the very first being running ads on his YouTube channels and earning money through AdSense. The second way of earning money is through getting brand deals through companies big and small, who want to advertise their products to the millions of viewers on MrBeast’s channels. The 24-year-old has multiple other ventures other than YouTube channels which include merchandise like clothing, chocolates, and his Burger chain called MrBeast Burger.

