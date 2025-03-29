White Lotus Season 3: Michelle Monaghan Squashes Viral Fan Theory About Her Character; 'Maybe I Go Little...'

Michelle Monaghan, who plays Jaclyn Lemon on HBO's The White Lotus, has debunked a current fan theory surrounding the cryptic shooting rampage teased at the premiere of the third and current season of the show.

The actress jokingly explained that the ruckus scene with the resort's local monkeys was not to blame for the violent altercation. She pointed out that fans had been too obsessed with the notion, which is nothing but true.

Monaghan revealed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, "You know, I’ve just got to debunk a theory out here. Guys, the monkeys did not do it! People have gone ape s— thinking that."

Speculation cropped up after the season premiere began, with Nicholas Duvernay's character, Zion, taking cover in a koi pond with gunfire and monkeys running around the resort. The episode closed on a dark note as Zion found a corpse floating in the water.

Although Monaghan's remarks dissipated the monkey theory, she was tight-lipped when questioned whether her character could be implicated in the violence. She only suggested that viewers would have to watch to discover the truth.

"Well, I don’t know. You’ll have to watch. Maybe I go a little bananas. Maybe," Monaghan said.

Monaghan previously teased Decider about the future of her character. She said, "We see her initially very like in her power, right? This perception, this idea, that she's this Hollywood actress. She's very happy. She kind of basically has it all. And then we start to slowly reveal that she's kind of lonely, I would say, and she's a little bit sad."

Advertisement

Monaghan further elaborated on her character's female friendships and the complications that come with them. She further indicated, "I think there's a little self-sabotage in there. And I think she's trying to fill her cup and looking for validation in kind of all the wrong places."

The White Lotus Season 3 keeps serving up shocking twists and suspense, with a blend of satire and more drama, with fresh episodes airing on HBO every Sunday. It is also available for streaming on Max.