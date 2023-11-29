Who are Julia Roberts' twins, Phinnaeus and Hazel? Exploring details about their life, college, and more

Julia Roberts, the iconic actress and mother of three, recently celebrated the 19th birthday of her twins, Hazel Patricia and Phinnaeus Walter. As the family shares rare moments, fans are eager to learn more about the lives of these private individuals. Julia wished them on Instagram with a picture of them as toddlers. She wrote, "19 There are no words for the joy, the fun, the wild rumpus of life together. (pink heart emoji)"

Twins' unique features and red carpet debut

Despite their mother's fame, Hazel and Phinnaeus, along with their younger brother Henry, lead relatively private lives. Known for their outdoor activities and occasional appearances on their father's Instagram, the twins made headlines when Hazel debuted at the Cannes Film Festival in 2021 at the age of 16. Julia Roberts once shared the amusing family debates about who the children resemble more, highlighting the uniqueness of each child. "I always think that they all look like me, and then Danny comes home from work, and I go, 'Oh, you, that's who they look like,'" she said.

College life and future plans

In 2022, Hazel and Finn reportedly embarked on their college journey at the University of California, Berkeley. While Hazel is said to be studying fine arts, Finn has chosen computer and information sciences. With the twins pursuing higher education, Julia Roberts can focus on her acting career and the roles that truly inspire her. The family's move to San Francisco reflects their commitment to providing a normal upbringing away from Hollywood's spotlight.

Philanthropy, values, and social media use

Julia Roberts has instilled a sense of philanthropy in her children, with Hazel donating her hair to Wigs For Kids at the age of 12. The family also values activism, as seen when Hazel joined her mother in attending the Women's March. While the Moder kids keep a low profile on social media, they navigate its challenges under the watchful eyes of their parents, showcasing a balanced approach to the digital world.

Julia Roberts' twins, Hazel and Phinnaeus, have grown up away from the constant scrutiny of the public eye, enjoying a blend of outdoor adventures, academic pursuits, and philanthropic endeavors. As they navigate college life and carve their paths, fans remain intrigued by the family's commitment to privacy and the values passed down from one of Hollywood's most beloved actresses.

