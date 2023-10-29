Matthew Perry in FRIENDS: Remembering most memorable moments of late actor as Chandler Bing

In the role of Chandler Bing, Matthew Perry brought a distinctive brand of dry humor to Friends, often poking fun at his character's own quirks. Despite Chandler's constant job changes and relationship ups and downs, he ultimately found a happy ending as the series concluded, with his wife Monica Geller (played by Courteney Cox) and their twin babies.

Chandler's character deeply resonated with fans, and his journey was marked by numerous unforgettable moments throughout the 10-season run of Friends. His comedic antics, clever off-the-cuff remarks, and the unconventional family formed by a pet chick and a duck left a lasting impression on countless hearts. Even as time goes on, his legacy will continue, primarily through his best moments throughout the show's 10-season journey, which we've highlighted below.

The Opening Scene: When the world was introduced to Chandler Bing

In the opening scene of the first Friends episode, we find Chandler and the entire group gathered at their beloved hangout, Central Perk. Chandler kicks off the conversation by sharing a peculiar dream in which he finds himself in the most awkward situation imaginable – being completely naked. As the story unfolds, he receives an unexpected phone call from his mother.

The "Once I was a Wooden Boy" moment

When Rachel lives with Monica after leaving her wedding, Joey introduces himself saying "Hey, I'm an actor." Rachel asks, "Wow! what.. have I seen you in anything?" Joey (Matt LeBlanc) says, "I doubt it ... mostly regional work." Then Monica (Courteney Cox) tells Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) about Joey's work as Pinocchio. And Chandler (Matthew Perry) jokes, "look Geppetto, I'm a real live boy," When Joey stands to go away saying "I will not take this abuse," Chandler first says, "Right I'm sorry" and then hilariously runs behind him singing, "Once I was a wooden boy...wooden boy." Watch here;

Chandler's unsuccessful attempts to break up with Janice

A recurring character in the series, Janice, remains Chandler's on-again, off-again girlfriend throughout the show. His humorous struggles to break up with her are a running theme. One of the most amusing instances is during the first season, in Episode 5. In this episode, we repeatedly cut back to Chandler as he steadily consumes coffee, becoming increasingly frantic and jittery while attempting to explain his reasons for ending his relationship with Janice. Fortunately, Phoebe comes to his rescue in this laugh-out-loud situation.

Season 2, Episode 13: "The One After the Superbowl: Part 2"

Post-Super Bowl episodes are typically a hit, and this one was no exception. It featured a special guest star, Julia Roberts, who, as revealed by Matthew Perry in 2022, was his real-life girlfriend at the time. In this episode, Julia played Susie Moss, Chandler's former classmate, who humorously exacts revenge by leaving him nearly unclothed in a bathroom. This payback was in response to an embarrassing incident he caused her during their elementary school days.

The chair fight between Joey and Chandler

In Season 3, Episode 2, tensions come to a head when they engage in an absurd battle over a chair in Monica and Rachel's apartment. This chaos unfolds just as they're supposed to attend an event at Ross's museum. What starts as a simple dispute over a seat escalates, leading to an uproarious skirmish that spills over into each other's wardrobes, resulting in side-splitting comedic consequences.

"The One with the Proposal"

By the time Season 6 rolls around, the commitment-shy Chandler has undergone a significant transformation as his love story with Monica flourishes. However, as the emotional moment unfolds, it becomes overwhelming for Monica. In a touching turn of events, Chandler seizes the opportunity to step forward and take charge. To truly experience the beauty of the scene, it's best to watch it for yourself and see if you can hold back the tears.

The One With All The Kissing

Rachel wants to tell Ross she still has feelings for him, which makes Monica and the group worried. But when she does, Chandler stands up to give Monica a kiss goodbye, but then he remembers they're keeping their relationship a secret. So, Chandler has to keep giving goodbye kisses to Rachel and Phoebe to hide the one he gave Monica. Watch here;

"The One Where Everybody Finds Out"

Watching the friends figure out one by one that Monica and Chandler were an item over the course of two episodes was a delight for fans, letting each character "have a little fun of our own," as Phoebe said before a rendezvous fake-out.

"The Steam Room Incident"

When Chandler attempts to play racquetball with Ross and Monica's father Jack (Elliott Gould) in season 7, he suffers a fit of panic. Following the match, they entered the steam room, where Chandler inadvertently sat on his future father-in-law's (also nude) lap, momentarily rendering him blind from the fog on his glasses.

Matthew Perry got the last line in The Friends series finale

Matthew Perry's request led to him having the final line in the series finale of Friends. In the closing episode of this beloved sitcom, which ran from 1994 to 2004, focusing on a group of six friends in New York City, Chandler Bing, played by Perry, delivered a concluding joke that wrapped up the show's 10-season journey. His last lines were, "Should we get some coffee?" to which he received the response, "Sure. Where?"

Perry's delivery of the final line was a memorable and fitting conclusion to the series.

