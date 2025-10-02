Did Emily in Paris Stars Ashley Park and Paul Forman Call it Quits After 2 Years of Relationship?

Ashley Park and Paul Forman have finally decided to part ways after a two-year-long relationship. The Emily in Paris stars reportedly called it quits sometime last month and are said to no longer be romantically involved.

Did Ashley Park and Paul Forman end their 2-year-long relationship?

According to a report by TMZ, Ashley Park initially sparked breakup rumors after she appeared alongside her friends Cara Delevingne, Nina Dobrev, and makeup artist Jenna Nicole at Selena Gomez’s wedding. Her appearance without Paul by her side quickly caught everyone’s attention, leading many to suspect something was off.

For those unaware, Ashley and Paul play love interests on the show Emily in Paris. Their on-screen chemistry was much beloved, so much so that it soon translated into real-life romance, with dating rumors beginning in 2022.

By January 2023, the couple had gone Instagram official when Park revealed how Forman supported her through a health scare. While it now seems that the two have gone their separate ways, no official word has been made from either side.

About Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris is an American romantic comedy drama series created by Darren Star for Netflix. It tells the tale of Emily Cooper, a Chicago-based aspiring marketing executive who lands a job in Paris to bring an American perspective to a French marketing firm.

The show explores Emily’s journey as she navigates several challenges in her career, love life, and friendships. It premiered on Netflix on October 2, 2020. In September 2024, Emily in Paris was renewed for a 5th season, which is currently slated to begin streaming on December 18, 2025.

The show, led by Lily Collins, features Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, an American nanny of Chinese-Korean descent and aspiring singer, who becomes Emily’s first friend in Paris. Park has been a core cast member since the show’s inception.

On the other hand, Paul Forman plays Nicolas de Léon, Mindy’s love interest, who debuted in Season 3 and remains part of the series.

ALSO READ: Calvin Harris Announces India Debut With 2 Shows Across Mumbai and Bangalore in November: How to Attend