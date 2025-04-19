Royal Staff Reveal Stark Contrast Between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Behind Palace Walls

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might not have as much in common as people might think, despite their ostensibly similar post-marital status. Both the princesses have become a part of the British Royal family, marrying Prince William and Prince Harry, respectively.

Notwithstanding their joint middle-class roots and status as outsiders within the aristocratic domain of the Palace, Middleton and Meghan have reportedly lived the royal life in ways with stark differences, according to palace staff, as per the Daily Mail.

Royal expert Tom Quinn has reportedly recorded the testimonials of former Royal staff members in his latest book, Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants. Though both women wed royalty without the usual upper-crust lineage, sources close to the palace claim that their differing temperaments determined their different royal trajectories.

According to the outlet, one of Kate's former staffers put it starkly: "Kate is Meghan without the messianic complex." Staff accounts described Meghan tackling the palace life with minimal deference, determined to bring modernization to the monarchy. One staff member said, "Meghan thought she knew better than an institution that has been in business for 1,000 years and more."

"She was a great believer in grabbing the bull by the horns - except the Royal Family is not really a bull," another source reported. Another said Meghan was quoted by staff as saying, "What Diana began, I will complete," although only part-time.

Kate, on the other hand, took a more measured, watchful path. She learned palace politics quietly, absorbed advice from her elders, such as Camilla, and accepted wisdom from senior royals and members of staff alike. Staffers referred to her as respectful, conservative, and tradition-conscious.

Meghan's need to make an impact was said to conflict with the palace's strict pecking order and tradition. Whereas both women were criticized by the palace traditionalists, Kate Middleton was reported to take advice and compromise, but Meghan, however, did not.

