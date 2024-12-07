Will Smith Recalls Quincy Jones’ Shocking Reaction To Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Theme Song; Read Here

Will Smith recalled Quincy Jones’ hilarious reaction to his Fresh Prince of Bel Air theme song. During his appearance on VICE’s docuseries, Black Comedy in America, the actor revealed that the released version of the song, that the fans have been loving, wasn’t supposed to be the same previously.

The credits are due to the late Quincy Jones, who provided Smith with the feedback over the original track.

In a segment of the documentary series, Smith confessed that he did not approve of Jones version of the song, and the latter too claimed it was 'a piece of s—.’

Adding to the incident, the rapper went on to explain, "So, Quincy presented a theme song.” While the producer was known to provide the best of music and had worked with pop icons like Michael Jackson, Smith hated the song.

He further revealed that he went on to call DJ Jazzy Jeff and tell him. "I can't say nothing. What am I supposed to say?"

DJ Jeff suggested to Will that maybe they could collaborate on the track and present it to the late music mogul. When the collaborated track was provided to Jones for feedback, the veteran reacted by saying, "He said, 'That's good. Mine's a piece of s—.’”

The Grammy-winning musician claimed that the late producer stated the theme song to be "what it needs to be."

Smith met with Jones for the first time in 1989, when the Hitch actor pitched the idea of Fresh Prince to the late record producer-composer. He recalled his first interaction with the father of seven and revealed it on tape for the new VICE show.

He claimed, “[Jones] said, ‘Hey, man, I saw your music videos. I love you for what you’re doing. I love what you’re doing. Tell me what your rap name was again?'"

When Smith announced that it was Fresh Prince, Jones quipped to say, "All right, good, that’s what we’ll call the show."

Following the introduction, the composer handed a script to Smith and asked him to give an on-the-spot audition. The rapper went on to be successful with the audition and signed a contract with Quincy Jones.

The veteran record producer passed away in early November at the age of 91. Will Smith paid tribute to the late musician and wrote a heartfelt note that read, "Quincy Jones is the true definition of a mentor, a father, and a friend.”

He furthe added, "He pointed me toward the greatest parts of myself. He defended me. He nurtured me. He encouraged me. He inspired me. He checked me when he needed to.”

Quincy Jones is survived by his seven children.

