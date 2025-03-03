Is BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s look for Fxck Up The World copied from XG’s Woke Up? Fans react to controversy

BLACKPINK’s Lisa found herself at the center of controversy following the release of her solo album, Alter Ego, on February 28. While the album and its title track, Fxck Up The World (Vixi Solo Version), have received widespread attention, they have also sparked heated discussions online. Fans and critics alike have drawn comparisons between Lisa’s song and XG’s Woke Up, with some alleging that Lisa’s rap flow and overall concept bear striking similarities to the fourth-generation girl group’s work.

These accusations have fueled debates across social media, with some arguing that Lisa’s song lacks originality, while others defend her by pointing out the commonality of artistic overlap in the music industry. Additionally, discussions have extended beyond the song itself, as critics also claim that Lisa’s styling choices in the music video resemble those of XG member Jurin, further fueling the controversy.

A major point of discussion is Lisa’s styling in the Fxck Up The World music video. Some fans claim that one of Lisa’s outfits bears a striking resemblance to a stage costume worn by XG’s Jurin. Critics suggest that Lisa’s creative team may have taken visual inspiration from XG’s fashion choices, leading to further accusations of copying.

However, many fans have dismissed this claim, arguing that fashion trends often overlap, especially in K-pop and global pop culture. Some fans also pointed out that many idols have worn comparable outfits in the past, and it is unfair to single out Lisa for something that happens frequently in the industry.

The second allegation revolves around the rap section in Lisa’s Fxck Up The World, which some listeners claim closely mirrors a verse in XG’s Woke Up. Detractors argue that Lisa’s flow and delivery are too similar to be coincidental, leading to accusations of plagiarism and unoriginality.

However, fans of Lisa have stepped in to counter these claims, pointing out that Jaeyoung Lee, a lyricist credited on Fxck Up The World, has also worked on XG’s Woke Up and Howling. Given this overlap in songwriting credits, many argue that any similarities in the rap flow may not be due to copying but rather the natural result of having the same creative personnel involved in both projects.

Another aspect of the controversy surrounds the choreography of Fxck Up The World. Some netizens claim that Lisa’s stage movements and performance elements bear a resemblance to XG’s stage performances, sparking speculation that her dance routine may have been influenced by the fourth-generation group.

However, it was later revealed that the choreographer for Fxck Up The World is the same person who worked on XG’s Woke Up. This means that any similarities in the dance routine are more likely the result of having the same creative team rather than an intentional act of copying. Many fans argue that choreography similarities are bound to happen when artists share the same choreographers, and this should not be viewed as plagiarism.

The controversy has led to heated debates on social media, with fans on both sides passionately defending their viewpoints. While Lisa’s critics argue that the combination of similarities in rap flow, styling, and choreography suggests a lack of originality, her supporters strongly disagree. Many believe that the accusations are unfounded and exaggerated.