J-Hope on group plans right after RM, SUGA, Jimin, V, Jungkook's military discharge: 'Various BTS-related activities...'

The BTS might be offering something exciting, as the full-group will make a comeback soon after the completion of the national mandatory services of all its members. J-Hope might have just hinted at the preparations for the same already being underway, generating great buzz online. OT7 fans are eagerly waiting to see the members reuniting and taking on the K-pop scene with their musical offering once again.

On March 23, 2025, BTS’ J-Hope appeared on the YouTube talk show Fairy Jaehyung, where he hinted at the septet already being in discussion regarding their upcoming group activities. On being asked by the host whether all the members were discharged, specifically mentioning the boy band's leader RM, J-Hope mentioned his discharge month being June of this year. Besides him, all the other currently enlisted members will also return to civilian life in June. This prompted the host to ask whether they "already planned everything" for their full-group comeback.

The BTS rapper replied, "It needs to go in with meticulous detail." He continued by saying, “Right after discharge, probably we'll be preparing for various BTS-related activities." This particular statement got fans extremely excited and they shared the particular clip online with comments like, "I'm so ready...BTS are coming together as 7 soon!" "OMG, let's gooo," and "WE ARE SEATED." An X-user made a humorous remark at the BTS ARMYs reaction to J-Hope's comment, saying, "It's so funny, that we know they already plan activities, but still freak out at the mention of them."

Another fan wrote, "That explains why he's rushing to release his songs before they come outttt I'm so excited." It indicated that J-Hope dropped three solo singles in this year in two months, including LV Bag (with Don Toliver) in February and Sweet Dreams (featuring Miguel) and Mona Lisa in March. Two other versions of the latest track—Band remix and Afropop remix—will be released tomorrow, March 25. Sweet Dreams will also have a Sweet Dreams Remix album, featuring six unique versions of the track, and will be released on March 11.