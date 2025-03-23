BTS’ J-Hope tops iTunes in 67 regions including France and Japan with MONA LISA; ranks in YouTube’s top 10 trending videos

BTS’ J-Hope has once again proved his immense popularity with the release of his latest digital single, MONA LISA. The song, which dropped on March 21 at 1 p.m. KST, has quickly taken the music industry by storm, securing top positions on iTunes charts worldwide and generating a wave of excitement among fans.

MONA LISA shows J-Hope’s signature musical style while introducing fresh elements that highlight his artistic versatility. The track seamlessly blends hip-hop and R&B with groovy beats and funky chord progressions, creating a lively, rhythmic sound. The song's progression builds up to an engaging group chorus in the latter half, amplifying the overall energy and adding to its addictive appeal.

The lyrics of MONA LISA present a creative and poetic take on the concept of beauty and allure. Drawing inspiration from the iconic painting by Leonardo da Vinci, the song compares an individual’s charm to that of the timeless masterpiece. However, rather than focusing on external beauty, the lyrics emphasize that true charm comes from one’s unique characteristics, personality, and confidence.

It didn’t take long for MONA LISA to dominate worldwide rankings. Within hours of its release, the song began climbing charts, reaffirming J-Hope’s powerful influence as a solo artist. According to BIGHIT MUSIC, by 8 a.m. KST on March 22, the track had already reached No. 1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in at least 67 different countries and regions, including Brazil, France, and Japan.

Advertisement

Beyond digital streaming platforms, the music video for MONA LISA has also made a strong impact. The visually stunning video quickly entered YouTube’s Top 10 Trending Videos in at least 22 different regions, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil.

Unsurprisingly, J-Hope’s fans, known as ARMY, have passionately celebrated this latest achievement. Social media platforms have been flooded with congratulatory messages, trending hashtags, and heartfelt reactions to MONA LISA. Fans have expressed their admiration for J-Hope’s musical innovation, his ability to bring fresh perspectives to each project, and his commitment to delivering meaningful art.

The excitement surrounding the release was further amplified by the sentimental nature of the song. BIGHIT MUSIC previously described MONA LISA as a special surprise gift from J-Hope to his fans. The agency shared that this track was his way of expressing gratitude for the continuous love and support he has received throughout his career. They encouraged listeners to enjoy the song as a token of appreciation from the artist himself.