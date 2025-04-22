Jessi's absence from Kim Jong Min's wedding adds to fallout rumors with Refund Sisters post teen assault controversy

What was meant to be a heartwarming moment turned into a hot topic online as Uhm Jung Hwa, Lee Hyori, and Hwasa reunited at singer Kim Jong Min’s wedding. The three stars, once part of the hit girl supergroup Refund Sisters, delighted fans with their surprise appearance, but one absence spoke louder than words. Missing from the picture was Jessi, the fourth member of the group, whose no-show quickly sparked speculation, especially in light of her controversy last year.

On April 21, 2025, Lee Hyori shared photos capturing the joyful gathering through her channel. The trio, known for their iconic chemistry, looked as radiant as ever. Posing arm-in-arm, their smiles brought back memories of their short yet unforgettable run as Refund Sisters. Fans warmly welcomed the sight of them together again, a little piece of nostalgia that no one saw coming.

But what should’ve been a sweet reunion soon got overshadowed by swirling rumors. Without any official word from the group, some on social media were quick to assume tension within the squad, hinting at cracks in their friendship. Others felt frustrated that such a joyful occasion was being hijacked by speculative chatter and drama.

Naturally, the spotlight fell on Jessi’s absence. Online whispers hinted she had cut ties with her former group, a theory fueled by her recent silence. Jessi (the fourth member of Refund Sisters) has kept a low profile since a major controversy erupted in September 2024, when a teenage fan who approached her for a selfie was assaulted by a man accompanying her. Though Jessi clarified she had no idea the fan was just 18, backlash was swift, and critics labeled her a bystander. The incident spiraled, with the Drip singer facing death threats from anti-fans.

In response, Jessi issued a heartfelt apology, saying, “I sincerely apologize to the victim and his family for the harm caused by this incident.” She was later summoned for police questioning, adding to the strain.

For those new to the group, Refund Sisters was a short-lived but wildly popular girl group formed in 2020 through Hangout with Yoo. Their track Don’t Touch Me topped charts, while Kim Jong Min played the group’s beloved, if slightly quirky, manager.

