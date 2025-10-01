Param Sundari Final Box Office: Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's film wraps theatrical run at disappointing Rs. 49 crore in India

Param Sundari closed its entire theatrical run on an underwhelming note, collecting Rs. 48.50 crore nett at the domestic box office. The romantic comedy drama, directed by Tushar Jalota, received mixed audience reception, which became one of the primary reasons behind its underwhelming box office run. Although the movie generated some buzz with its song, Pardesiya, sung by Sonu Nigam, it couldn't keep the buzz alive with the release of other promotional assets.

The movie witnessed ordinary box office trends, which sealed its fate in the second week itself.

Param Sundari started decently, lost track post weekend

Released on August 29, the movie opened with Rs. 6.85 crore and wrapped its opening week at Rs. 37 crore, thanks to Buy-One-Get-One offers on the weekdays. Had there been no offers, the week 1 cume would be much lower. It lost momentum in the second week while facing new releases- The Conjuring: Last Rites, Baaghi 4, and The Bengal Files. Param Sundari could earn just Rs. 9 crore in the second week, registering a 75 per cent drop from the opening week.

Produced by Maddock Films, it surrendered in the third week and started crawling at the box office. The movie added Rs. 2.50 crore to the tally in the third week. With the release of Jolly LLB 3 in the fourth week, it settled under the Rs. 50 crore net mark, with Rs. 0.25 crore coming in the final week.

Param Sundari met with an unfortunate fate at the box office, becoming another failure for Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. However, one must note that the makers already secured table profits, selling their non-theatrical rights at a good price.

All eyes are now on the next romantic comedy film from Hindi cinema, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Interestingly, this too stars. Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. However, it has a better positioning than Param Sundari.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

