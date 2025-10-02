Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review: Varun-Janhvi, Rohit-Sanya charm in this 'filmi' rom-com

Plot

Varun Dhawan (Sunny), Janhvi Kapoor (Tulsi), Sanya Malhotra (Ananya), and Rohit Saraf (Vikram) are people with distinctive personalities but have one thing in common: love. A couple goes to extreme lengths to rekindle their old flames, leading to chaos and some unexpected romance. What happens amidst all this, and which pair gets their happy ending, forms the crux of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, spearheaded by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

What Works

I am a sucker for romance, and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari satiated my romantic soul! There isn’t a single dull moment; the film keeps you engaged and tickles your funny bone with every dialogue. The color palette of the film is vibrant, which is refreshing to the human eye. Shashank’s attention to detail deserves a special mention; every single shot has been well thought out and is in sync with the story. The film’s soul lies in its witty punches penned by Shashank and Ishita Moitra, which translate effortlessly on screen through the cast.

What Doesn’t

A particular scene between the leading ladies, Janhvi Kapoor and Sanya Malhotra, visually depicting their insecurities, did not quite entice me. However, this is subjective. Post the interval, the film feels slightly dragged, and the background score isn’t something you would take back home. Except for Panwadi and Tumse Behtar, the songs struggle to leave a lasting impression.

A still from the film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari:

Performances

Comedy is serious business, and Varun Dhawan is a master of it. Janhvi Kapoor is surprisingly good with her comic timing. Varun and Janhvi’s off-screen banter translates beautifully into their on-screen chemistry; they complement each other well.

Sanya Malhotra, as always, is a natural. Her dance moves and emotional scenes pierce your heart. And Rohit Saraf, you beauty! You were born for the big screen. He owns every frame, from dance to dialogue delivery, comic timing to the art of emoting with his eyes, he is outstanding and possesses all the qualities of a big-screen hero.

Maniesh Paul as Kuku is hilarious, while Abhinav Sharma plays Bantu effervescently. Akshay Oberoi, Rohitashv Gour, and Dharna Durga shine in their limited screen time.

Final Verdict

If you enjoy romantic comedies and are craving a hearty laugh, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari checks all the boxes. It’ll make you believe in the most illogical, impractical things, but that’s what cinema is all about, right? It transports you to a world where everything seems believable, and suddenly, life is good.

If you’re wondering whether it’s a vanilla rom-com or if it offers some exciting flavors, Shashank Khaitan’s directorial answers that on October 2, 2025.

ALSO READ: Idli Kadai Review: Dhanush starrer is a partially entertaining family drama that ends up uncreative and melodramatic