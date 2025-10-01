Kantara: Chapter 1 (Hindi) Final Advance booking: Rishab Shetty starrer closes pre-sales at a decent 75,000, targets Rs 15 crore plus start

Kantara: Chapter 1 has recorded a decent advance for the Hindi-dubbed version as it gained stronger momentum in the final hours. The way advance booking started and where it was in the morning, it was expected to close around 60-65K tickets in the national chains, but it managed to finish with 75,000 tickets in PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

Since the movie serves as a prequel to a blockbuster Kannada film, it should have recorded better advance bookings. The trailer was received well, but it couldn't ignite the buzz that was earlier expected. However, the movie has enough potential to score a good opening, thanks to the national holiday release.

Kantara: Chapter 1 opening day expectations: Can Rishab Shetty starrer hit the Rs 20 crore mark?

As per current trends and advance sales, the Rishab Shetty starrer is expected to open in the range of Rs 15 crore net in Hindi, with an eye on the Rs 20 crore mark too, if it opens to superlative audience reception. The movie should aim for positive feedback that can translate into the footfalls, giving it the much-needed push over the 4-day weekend haul.

Bankrolled by Hombale Films on a massive budget, Kantara: Chapter 1 is facing a direct clash with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Although the Kannada film will likely ensure a better opening, the clash will undoubtedly affect their businesses to some extent. Ultimately, it will be word of mouth that determines the fate of both Gandhi Jayanti weekend releases.

Interestingly, there is no significant release until Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat on Diwali 2025, which will benefit both Kantara: Chapter 1 and Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Both movies will receive a clean run for nearly three weeks in the Hindi market.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

