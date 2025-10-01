Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Final Advance Booking: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's film sells 50K in National Chains, targets double-digit start

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari registered a reasonable advance booking, selling over 50,000 tickets in the top national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. The rom-com genre has been struggling in the post-pandemic times; in that context, the advance isn’t bad. The Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer is releasing on a National Holiday, which might help it on the opening day, with good walk-ins. However, its box office fate heavily depends on its word-of-mouth and the interest of the audience.

No matter how well the movie debuts on the opening day, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will have to ensure a strong hold over the 4-day long weekend, with not much drop on Friday. Usually, movies released on a Holiday drop by 50 percent the next working day, which should not be the case.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari targets a double-digit start, clashing with Kantara: Chapter 1

Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the Shashank Khaitan directorial is expected to open in the range of Rs 10 crore to 12 crore nett, which is a decent start for a Varun Dhawan film since the actor is going through a rough phase. However, if the movie manages to pick up well, it might surprise at the box office. The trailer, songs, and promos have worked well in its favour. Now, all eyes are on the film's merit.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is clashing with a relatively bigger movie, Kantara: Chapter 1, at the box office, which will have an effect as screens and shows will get divided. Nevertheless, both movies have the potential to co-exist together as both of them cater to different sections of the audience. Moreover, there is no other big release in the next three weeks until Thamma and Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, which can be a boon for both the Gandhi Jayanti weekend releases.

