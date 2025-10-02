They Call Him OG recorded another good weekday on Wednesday as it collected Rs. 8.25 crore approx. The seven day running total in India has now reached Rs. 185 crore approx. The Pawan Kalyan starrer is approaching Rs. 250 crore worldwide, with Rs. 245.50 crore as of yesterday, of which Rs. 60.50 crore (USD 6.85 million) came from overseas markets.

In the Telugu states, OG grossed Rs. 6.75 crore on Wednesday, down 10 per cent from Tuesday. Typically, weekday drops hover around 20–25 per cent, making this hold particularly strong. In Nizam, collections stayed on par with Tuesday, which itself was on par with Monday. Coastal Andhra is seeing drops, but it was already holding on high levels on Monday, so stabilising is kind of expected. There is a big holiday today, which will help the business, but it comes with competition from Kantara, so that benefit will be cancelled out a bit.

The film is a HIT, and it could go on to become a bigger one, subject to how it holds in the coming days. The distributors of the film in APTS are going to lose heavily, but that’s due to irrational buying rather than the box office performance itself. Distributors require the film to collect around Rs. 250 crore to sail through. That, however, is irrelevant. Rs. 200 crore will be a very good outcome for the film, and the weekdays have kept it on course to reach there.

The Territorial Breakdown for They Call Him OG is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 157.00 cr. Nizam Rs. 64.50 cr. Ceded Rs. 20.75 cr. Andhra Rs. 71.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 17.75 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 4.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 6.00 cr. INDIA Rs. 185.00 cr. United States USD 5,050,000 Rest of World USD 1,800,000 OVERSEAS USD 6,850,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 245.50 cr.

