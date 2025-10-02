Idly Kadai Box Office Collections: Dhanush starrer Sets Shop with 13cr First Day

Tamil film Idly Kadai started off well at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 12.75 crore approx. Most of this came from the home state of Tamil Nadu, where the film collected Rs. 10.75 crore, not too far from the career best first day of Rs. 11 crore by Raayan for Dhanush.

The film benefited from the holiday on its opening day, but even taking that into consideration, the opening is impressive for the subject matter of the film. The advance sales for the film were on the lower side, but it managed to do solid business in current on the day, pushing it over the double digit mark. With another holiday today followed by the weekend, the film enjoys a long five-day opening frame. While there will be competition from Kantara: Chapter 1, which will cost it some showcasing, the film has enough to sustain itself.

The film will be aiming to go over Rs. 40 crore over the five-day extended weekend, preferably closer to or over Rs. 45 crore. From there, it will be about where it lands on weekdays, but it will have enough base to post a good final number. It's not a big-budget film, so something like Rs. 50 crore plus final in Tamil Nadu will be a very good result for it.

The Territorial Breakdown for the First Day Box Office Collections of Idly Kadai is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 10.75 cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.25 cr. APTS Rs. 0.40 cr. Kerala Rs. 0.25 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.10 cr. INDIA Rs. 12.75 cr.

