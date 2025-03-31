BTS’ Jin’s harassment case: Investigation STOPPED against Japanese woman over nonconsensual kiss; know why

BTS' Jin was kissed on the cheek without consent by a fan during the 2024 FESTA event. Following that, a case was filed against the suspect and was identified and summoned for questioning last month. Recently, another person was also found to be guilty of similar charges. However, as per a March 31 report of K-media outlet K-POP Newswire, the investigation was stopped for an indefinite period. Its halting was in accordance with the law of the nation.

The issue in question took place during his ‘free hug’ event, a day after the completion of Jin's mandatory service, on June 13, 2024. In the Seoul event, the BTS member was to hug 1000 lucky fans. As back then he was the only member who finished serving the military, he celebrated the group's 11th anniversary alone, by holding the fan meeting. However, things turned unpleasant as the K-pop idol was left shocked when an attendee kissed him on the cheek without his permission, prompting widespread outrage on social media.

Following that, a police complaint was filed at Seoul's Songpa Police Station on July 14, 2023, through the National Civil Service. After seven months of internal investigation, the woman was identified to be a Japanese woman in her 50s in January 2025, and was summoned by the South Korean authorities in the next month, as per a Korea JoongAng Daily report. She was faced with charges of assault under the Sexual Violence Punishment Act. However, the investigation has been stopped for now.

The reason for the same was that even though the Japanese woman who was summoned for questioning, was yet to respond, and currently her whereabouts are unknown. In the course of the investigation, police found evidence of another woman involved in the assault, but were yet to locate her. According to authorities, the investigation will recommence once the second suspect was found and agreed to be questioned. As the victim in the case, Jin was also summoned by the authorities.

Not just them, several other fans attempted to kiss Jin, with one boldly sharing their encounter online, describing his skin as "so soft". Images of unwelcome advances towards Jin circulated, contrasting with the celebratory spirit of BTS Festa 2024.