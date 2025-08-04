Jung Jiwoo, BTS’ J-Hope’s sister calls out incessant questions about pregnancy: ‘Show some respect…’

Jung Jiwoo, the popular YouTuber, business owner, and fashion influencer, is fed up with constant speculation about her marriage and personal life. On August 4, she took to Instagram, calling out a netizen for a rude comment concerning a rumored pregnancy. Jiwoo expressed frustration, questioning why people are so curious about an unconfirmed pregnancy and, even worse, accusing her of a miscarriage she never announced. Known to be the older sister of BTS’ J-Hope, she also appeared on the Netflix reality program The Influencer in 2024.

Jung Jiwoo shuts down trolls enquiring about her pregnancy

In a reply to the comment reading, “Aren’t you pregnant ? Or you lost the baby ? There is no bump and you are wearing tight clothes and doing exercise (tear emoji)”, she seems to have lost her cool. Expressing anger about the seemingly never-ending questions about her plans for a baby, she called out the invasive question. Jung Jiwoo wrote, “Was about the reply but the comment disappeared”, hinting at how the commenters were quickly deleting their remarks after being hurtful. She covered the username and profile image of the person in question.

“We’re trying for a baby but there’s nothing to share yet,” she said, confirming her plans for wanting to get pregnant. However, she was very clear about the intrusive questions people seemed to be asking her and her family. “I’m honestly shocked that someone I don’t even know could ask such a personal and inappropriate question about our private life. Even my close friends wouldn’t go there.”

She swiftly put an end to the debate, sharing that she never said she was pregnant and had not lost any baby or gone drinking, unlike what the person in the comment claimed. Revealing why she decided to speak now, Jung Jiwoo opened up, “I’ve been ignoring it ‘cause it’s so far from the truth, but it’s getting out of hand. Show some respect, please.”