BTS records Michael Jackson’s unreleased 2006 song for tribute album: Here’s everything we know so far

BTS has been eerily quiet this last week, and overall, ever since the members reunited after the completion of each of their military services. Well, it looks like it was all for a reason! According to a report from The Irish Sun, the group has been working on recording a new song, written by none other than the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson. The news hit the stands on July 4, and with that, the mania of disbelief and praise followed for the South Korean septet that has redefined what K-pop means in the West.

Advertisement

What is BTS’ contribution to Michael Jackson’s unreleased art?

Said to have been written in 2006 with some of the best names in town, and meant for release in what would be the icon’s next album, these tracks have been in the archives for close to 2 decades. Penned in a converted cow shed at Grouse Lodge, Ireland, the songs were meant to be his next major comeback, but they never got to see the light of day. Grouse Lodge studio owner Paddy Dunning spoke in an interview about the fate of this record, which was previously rumored to be a part of a tribute album. Now, ‘global superstars’ are being roped in to record these songs, and who better than the hottest name in musical land, BTS.

“The sessions started last year, and we have already had the Korean boy band BTS over with us in Grouse Lodge, recording one of the songs,” he revealed. Speaking about the other artists rumored to be on the project, without giving too much away, he added, “There are about ten more tracks, written especially for Michael by his collaborators here in Ireland, including producer Rodney Jerkins and rapper Nephew, who are fully on board with the project.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the BTS members have been working on their own comeback album, eyeing a spring 2026 release. With teamwork going down in Los Angeles, as the singers fly between South Korea and the United States, fans wait eagerly for any updates. So far, the group has not commented on their work on Michael Jackson’s music.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope, Park Bo Gum, and more win big at Korean Broadcasting Awards, K-entertainment list inside