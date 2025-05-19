K-dramas on OTT this week, May 19–25: From Kim Da Mi–Son Suk Ku’s Nine Puzzles to Park Bo Young–Park Jinyoung’s Our Unwritten Seoul

May 2025 OTT releases have their charm. The month started with some iconic dramas—some ongoing, some already stealing the spotlight, and some just gearing up for release. From rom-coms to supernatural to fantasy, you name it—May 2025 K-dramas have it. Being in the third week of May, hold on to your seats, K-drama addicts, because there's still more coming your way.

But what are these dramas? This week, Nine Puzzles, The Director's Hater, and Our Unwritten Seoul are set to drop—and trust, these three are far from similar. From the genre to the cast, the themes, and even the OTT platforms—everything's different. So without further talk, let’s dive in.

Nine Puzzles

Dropping: May 21

Where: Disney+

Time: 12:30 PM KST

If murder mysteries and mind-bending thrillers are your jam, then Nine Puzzles is the one you’ve been waiting for. It follows Yoon Yi Na (Kim Da Mi), a profiler haunted by a cold case she was the only witness to a decade ago, and Detective Kim Han Saem (Son Suk Ku), who’s convinced she’s hiding something. When a new serial killer starts leaving behind cryptic puzzle pieces, these two have to team up to crack the code before it’s too late.

Eleven episodes of suspense, mystery, and edge-of-your-seat moments—this is your next obsession.

The Director’s Hater

Dropping: May 23

Where: MBC

Time: 6:30 PM KST

Ready for some sports drama with a twist? Meet Maeng Gong (Park Sung Woong), a basketball coach whose team, the ‘Big Pandas,’ keeps missing the playoffs, and he’s on the verge of getting fired. Back in the day, Maeng Gong was a beast on the court, but now he’s more known for his rough coaching style. Enter Ko Hwa Jin (Park Soo Oh), a high schooler and hardcore Maeng Gong critic who runs the ‘Maeng Gong Extermination Group’—a haters’ fan club with expert game analysis skills.

Think intense basketball action mixed with some epic coach vs. hater drama—mad fresh energy here.

Our Unwritten Seoul

Dropping: May 24

Where: Netflix

Time: 5:50 PM KST

This one’s for the rom-com lovers who want a little spice and a lot of feels. Twin sisters Yoo Mi Ji and Yoo Mi Rae (both played by Park Bo Young) are opposites—Mi Ji’s living her best free-spirited life after quitting track and field, while Mi Rae is the classic perfectionist, climbing the corporate ladder. For reasons unknown, they switch lives, setting off a whole chain of drama, secrets, and self-discovery.

Add Lee Ho Su (GOT7's Park Jinyoung), a lawyer who’s calm on the outside but hiding a past that shaped him, and you’ve got a story full of heart, laughs, and unexpected twists.

Ongoing Dramas:

- Tastefully Yours

- Second Shot at Love

- Dear Hongrang

- Spring of Youth

- Pump Up the Healthy Love

Whether you want thrills, laughs, or some deep feels, something is dropping for everyone. Which one are you diving into first?