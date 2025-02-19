Kim Sae Ron's death: Friends AB6IX's Kim Woojin and Kwon Hyun Bin attend private funeral

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

The late actress Kim Sae Ron has been laid to rest following a private and solemn funeral. The service took place at 6:20 AM on February 19 at Seoul Asan Medical Center Funeral Hall in Songpa-gu, Seoul, with her final resting place at Tongil-ro Memorial Park in Paju-si. The funeral was conducted quietly, respecting the wishes of the bereaved family, who sought privacy during this heartbreaking time.

As the ceremony proceeded and her casket was placed into the hearse, grief overwhelmed her family and close friends. They struggled to hold back their tears, breaking down as they said their final goodbyes. Many attendees stood in stunned silence, unable to fully process the tragedy that had unfolded.

Among those present at the funeral were AB6IX’s Park Woojin and actor-singer Kwon Hyun Bin, both of whom were known to have shared a close friendship with Kim Sae Ron. Their sorrow was evident as they joined others in mourning the young actress, their faces reflecting the deep loss they felt. Even after the hearse had departed, many of her friends and colleagues remained standing in the funeral hall, eyes red and swollen from tears, unable to leave as they struggled with the reality of her passing.

The entertainment industry has been deeply shaken by the sudden loss of Kim Sae-ron. Several notable celebrities and colleagues who had shared a connection with her visited the funeral home as soon as it was set up on February 17. Among them were actor Won Bin, who had worked with Kim Sae Ron in the acclaimed film The Man from Nowhere, as well as Han So Hee, Akdong musicians Lee Chan Hyuk and Lee Su Hyun, and actress Kim Bo Ra. They came to pay their final respects and offer condolences to the grieving family.

Advertisement

Additionally, a flood of floral wreaths was sent to the funeral hall from industry figures and celebrities who were unable to attend in person. Among those who sent condolences were IU, Ma Dong Seok, the band FT Island, Gong Myung, Lee Na Young, and the bereaved family of the late Moon Bin, as well as members of ASTRO. The messages accompanying the wreaths conveyed deep sorrow, honoring Kim Sae Ron’s memory and the impact she had on those around her.

Kim Sae Ron was found deceased at her home in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on February 16 at the age of 24. Authorities confirmed that there were no signs of external intrusion or foul play, and the case is being treated as an unnatural death, suggesting she may have taken the extreme step. However, no will or final note has been discovered, leaving many questions unanswered.

Having started her career as a child actress, Kim Sae Ron quickly rose to fame with her impressive performances, earning a reputation as a talented and dedicated actress. However, in recent years, she has faced personal and professional struggles, leading to a period of isolation from the industry.