Was Kim Sae Ron’s voice fabricated to claim middle-school intimacy with Kim Soo Hyun? Lee Jin Ho exposes contradictions

YouTuber and former journalist Lee Jin Ho released a detailed exposé video on May 13. In it, he alleged that the audio recording involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun was artificially manipulated. He claimed this was done using voice modulation and AI synthesis.

The recording previously caused a stir after being presented at a press conference by Garosero’s Kim Se Ui and Kim Sae Ron family’s lawyer. It featured sensitive claims that threatened to damage Kim Soo Hyun’s reputation further. In the audio, a voice alleged to be Kim Sae Ron claimed to have had a physical relationship with Kim Soo Hyun during her middle school years.

The shocking nature of the content quickly spread across media platforms. It raised serious concerns and triggered widespread backlash. However, from the beginning, many questioned the authenticity of the recording. Lee Jin Ho has now stepped forward with what he claims to be concrete evidence of fabrication.

In his latest video, Lee Jin Ho explained that he received two separate versions of the audio file: one allegedly sent to Kim Soo Hyun by the informant and another provided directly to him. He described the file sent to Kim Soo Hyun as the original or “control” version. He emphasized that it served as a vital reference point in evaluating discrepancies between the two recordings.

According to Lee, both recordings were subjected to audio analysis by professionals, and the results indicated multiple red flags. The examination revealed that several parts of the conversation had been heavily edited. It showed unnatural breaks and stitched segments. He added that the interaction between the male and female voices lacked the spontaneity of a real conversation. This suggests the possibility that the dialogue had been constructed post-recording.

Further analysis pointed toward the use of advanced voice alteration methods. Lee highlighted that some voice segments appeared to have been generated using AI or altered using voice modulation software. It was possibly done to mimic Kim Sae Ron’s voice. These synthetic sections were inconsistent with human speech patterns and showed signs of digital manipulation.

He also called attention to past evidence that contradicts the claims made in the recording. He referred to previously revealed text messages between Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun. As quoted by Koreaboo, “In the KakaoTalk messages from 2016, which Kim Se Ui revealed in March, it was revealed that the two didn’t even kiss. The data they exposed makes conflicting claims about the duration of their relationship,” he said.

In a pointed message directed at Kim Se Ui, Lee Jin Ho emphasized the importance of factual accuracy when dealing with serious accusations. “Kim Se Ui, this is how you verify something. You must be even more cautious if someone’s life is at stake,” he stated. “I hope you take responsibility for your actions.”

