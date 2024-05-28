Kim Soo Hyun's net worth: From USD 6.4 million penthouse to swanky properties; exploring Queen of Tears star's wealth

Kim Soo Hyun is a renowned South Korean actor who is known for his hits like Queen of Tears and It's Okay to Not Be Okay. The actor captivates audiences with his exceptional acting skills and charming presence. He rose to fame with successful projects like Moon Embracing the Sun and My Love from the Star. He has become one of the highest-paid actors in Korea. Here is a look at Kim Soo Hyun's net worth.

How much is Kim Soo Hyun's net worth?

According to reports in 2022, Kim Soo Hyun's net worth is 117 million USD. His real estate holdings are estimated to be around 22 million USD. His property at Galleria Forte in Seongsu-dong was reportedly purchased for 3 million USD but is now valued at 9.8 million USD.

His Seoul Forest Trimage residence was purchased for 2.2 million USD in 2014. Additionally, in January 2024, he acquired a private penthouse worth 6.4 million USD. His properties and assets have aided in propelling his net worth.

As Kim Soo Hyun is one of the highest-paid K-drama actors, many fans wonder if he is as wealthy as his character Baek Hyun Woo from Queen of Tears.

How much did Kim Soo Hyun charge for Queen of Tears?

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. The drama came to an end on April 28. It also received two additional episodes as it became globally popular. It became tvN's most-watched series.

It was reported that Kim Soo Hyun was earning a whopping 4.9 crore per episode which would mean that his total earnings would stand at 79 crore from the entire series. This would mean that the actor was getting one-third of the total budget. The production company denied these reports and stated that these numbers were far from the truth.

Later it was reported that Kim Soo Hyun had taken a significant pay cut for Queen of Tears as there were concerns regarding the drama's production cost. The actor charged less than his previous project One Ordinary Day for which he was paid 3 crore per episode. It was suggested that this decision came as writer Park Ji Eun and Kin Soo Hyun were working together for the third time.

The screenplay of Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

Kim Soo Hyun plays the son-in-law of the Queens Group who is also the legal director. Needless to say, his character was portrayed to be extremely rich.

More about Kim Soo Hyun

Kim Soo Hyun made his debut in 2007 with the drama Kimchi Cheese Smile. His first appearance in a film was with Worst Friends in 2009. He rose to global fame with the super-hit historical drama Moon Embracing the Sun which was released in 2012. This was followed by a series of successful dramas like My Love From the Star, The Producers and more.

In 2017 October Kim Soo Hyun completed his mandatory military service and in 2020 returned with another hit It's Okay to Not Be Okay. The drama resonated with the global audience and added to Kim Soo Hyun's popularity even more. In 2022 he appeared in the thriller crime drama One Ordinary Day.

His latest release Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won earned him praises and compliments from fans all over. He has been confirmed to lead the upcoming black comedy Knock Off.

The drama is set in 1997 during the IMF crisis and tells the story of a bogus market which sells fake luxury goods. Kim Soo Hyun will take on the role of the leading man of this fake market. Jo Bo Ah will be appearing as Kim Soo Hyun's first love. Kim Si Ah will play a woman who gets involved with Kim Soo Hyun's business.

The project is being directed by Park Hyun Suk who is known for hits like Uncontrolably Fond and Song of the Bandits. Han Jung Hoon had written for the drama and also worked on Song of the Bandits. The drama will be streaming on Disney+.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop's Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint wraps filming; Director says, 'will exceed imagination'