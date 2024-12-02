Light Shop poster features Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Um Tae Goo, and more drawn toward mysterious glow: Check out PIC
Kight Shop has released a new poster ahead of the release featuring Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Um Tae Goo, and more.
Light Shop is an upcoming South Korean series that will be released soon. Starring Ju Ji Hoon in the lead role alongside Park Bo Young, the story is unique and introduces a fresh concept in the world of K-dramas. A new poster for the show has been released, showcasing a glimpse into the unique story.
On December 2, 2024, the production team of Light Shop released a brand new poster ahead of its release. Set against the backdrop of a shadowy alley in front of the mysterious light shop, the poster creates an atmospheric sense of intrigue. Various cast members are featured in the image, including Ju Ji Hoon, Park Bo Young, Seolhyun, Bae Sung Woo, Um Tae Goo, Lee Jung Eun, Kim Min Ha, Shin Eun Soo, Park Hyuk Kwon, Kim Sun Hwa, and Kim Ki Hae.
The characters’ diverse expressions and gazes hint at the boundary between life and death, suggesting that untold, enigmatic stories will unfold around the shop, piquing viewers' curiosity. The tagline, ‘Every night, they search for light,’ accompanies the poster, highlighting Ju Ji Hoon as Won Young, the light shop’s enigmatic owner, and Park Bo Young as Young Ji, an ICU nurse whose life intertwines with strangers through fateful encounters.
The series tells the story of a diverse group of strangers, each grappling with the emotional weight of a devastating event from their past. Despite their efforts to continue living normal lives, they find themselves inexplicably drawn to a peculiar light shop tucked away at the end of a dark, eerie alley.
The shop, which seems almost otherworldly, is guarded by a reserved and enigmatic shopkeeper who watches over it with great care. As the characters delve deeper into the shop’s mysterious allure, they begin to suspect that it may hold the answers to the unresolved questions of their past as well as the key to shaping their present and future.
The upcoming K-drama is based on the popular webtoon Shop of the Lamp written by Kang Full and will be premiering on December 3, 2024, on Disney+.
