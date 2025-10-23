It's Official: Prabhas's period drama film with Hanu Raghavapudi titled Fauzi, first look breaks the internet

Prabhas is celebrating his 46th birthday on October 23, 2025, and the makers of his period drama film have officially announced its title as Fauzi. The team unveiled the first look, which presented the Rebel Star in a whole new avatar, standing in front of a burning British flag.

Sharing the first look poster, the makers wrote, “Arjuna, the conqueror of the Chakravyuha. Karna, who stood on the side of the Pandavas. Ekalavya, who had no guru. He is a warrior by birth. #PrabhasHanu is #FAUZI. The bravest tale of a soldier from the hidden chapters of our history. Happy Birthday, Rebel Star #Prabhas”

PrabhasHanu is officially titled Fauzi

