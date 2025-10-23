Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Set to Dethrone Chhaava as HGOTY 2025 in India

Kantara Chapter 1 had another superb day at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 12.50 crore approx. The Hindi dubbed version saw an uptick from Tuesday, mainly due to growth in Maharashtra, where Diwali was celebrated on Tuesday, making yesterday the day after Diwali. Karnataka had a major holiday as well, with collections remaining on par with the last two days. Now, most of the country is out of holidays, except Gujarat and some minor boost here and there, which will be there for the next couple of days.

The running total after twenty-one days in release has now reached Rs. 632.50 crore. It will cross Rs. 640 crore at the end of the third week today. The film now appears favourite to overtake Chhaava for the Highest Grosser of the Year. Hitting the Rs. 700 crore mark also seems likely, though there will be some work to do in the fourth week for that.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One (8 days) Rs. 384.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 169.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 9.25 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 13.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 17.50 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 12.50 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 13.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 12.50 cr. Total Rs. 632.50 cr.

The film created history on Monday, crossing Rs. 200 crore in Karnataka. There is a decent chance of it hitting the Rs. 250 crore benchmark as well. The Hindi dubbed version is firmly on course to hit Rs. 200 crore nett, barring any surprise. Tamil Nadu is headed for Rs. 70 crore plus final, similar to films like RRR and Pushpa 2.

Telugu states have dropped to a low level of collections, though, and it seems like they might be missing Rs. 100 crore in the two states. Nevertheless, these are very good numbers, but the growth in business from the original Kantara is a letdown relative to other areas.

The Territorial Breakdown for Kantara: Chapter 1 in India is as follows:

Area Gross Karnataka Rs. 213.00 cr. APTS Rs. 96.00 cr. Tamil Nadu Rs. 64.00 cr. Kerala Rs. 52.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 206.75 cr. INDIA Rs. 632.50 cr.

ALSO READ: Thamma Box Office: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna's latest entrant in MHCU collects Rs. 17 cr on Day 2