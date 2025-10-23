Bison Kaalamaadan Box Office Collections: Moves Ahead of Dude on Sixth Day in Tamil Nadu

Tamil film Bison Kaalamaadan held very well on its first working day, collecting Rs. 3.75-4 crore approx at the Indian box office. In Tamil Nadu, the film dropped less than 50 per cent from the previous day, collecting Rs. 3.50 crore, which is a very good hold coming off the holiday period. There was still some residual holiday effect in play, but it was closer to normal.

The film went ahead of Dude (Rs. 3.25 crore) in Tamil Nadu yesterday on its sixth day, when its first day was less than half. Even though Dude has performed quite well, just that Bison has been much better. The total gross in Tamil Nadu stands at over Rs. 29 crore. It will be closing its first week at around Rs. 32 crore. The film should comfortably cross Rs. 50 crore, depending on how well it does in its second weekend, it could aim for Rs. 60 crore or more.

The Day Wise Box Office Collection of Bison Kaalamaadan in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 3.40 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.30 cr. Sunday Rs. 5.60 cr. Monday Rs. 7.30 cr. Tuesday Rs. 7.25 cr. Wednesday Rs. 3.90 cr. Total Rs. 31.75 cr.

Dhruv Vikram made his debut in 2019 with the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy, Adithya Varma. That film didn’t do well, and then his next two films, which included a scrapped remake of Arjun Reddy, debuted digitally. Bison marks his first theatrical release after over half a decade, and he is finally going to taste a HIT.

The Territorial Breakdown for Bison Kaalamaadan in India is as follows:

Area Gross Tamil Nadu Rs. 29.25 cr. Karnataka Rs. 1.40 cr. Kerala Rs. 0.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 0.35 cr. Total Rs. 31.75 cr.

