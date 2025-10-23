Priyanka Chopra’s heartfelt birthday wish for Parineeti: Calls her baby boy the ‘most precious gift’

Actor Parineeti Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday on October 22, just days after welcoming her first child with husband Raghav Chadha. The couple recently embraced parenthood as they welcomed a baby boy, and the family has been showered with love and wishes from fans and loved ones. Among those sending warm birthday greetings was Parineeti’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra, who penned a heartfelt message for the new mom.

Priyanka Chopra’s emotional birthday note for Parineeti

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of adorable throwback photos with Parineeti and wrote a touching birthday message. She said, “Happy birthday Tisha! This birthday month brought you the most precious gift, and I can’t wait to see all the joy and love he brings into your life.”

Earlier, Priyanka had also shared the couple’s baby announcement post and congratulated them. She wrote, “Congratulations,” and tagged Parineeti’s parents, Reena and Pawan Chopra, while sending love to the entire family.

Here’s what Parineeti and Raghav said in their baby announcement

On Sunday, October 19, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha shared a joint note on Instagram to announce the arrival of their son. Their message read, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy.” The couple added, “And we literally can’t remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything.” They signed off the post with gratitude, expressing their happiness as new parents.

The news came less than a year after their wedding. Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House, New Delhi, and tied the knot in a grand ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, in September of the same year.

Priyanka Chopra herself became a mother in January 2022 when she and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy. The couple got married in December 2018 in a lavish celebration at Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, with both Hindu and Christian wedding rituals.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra is preparing for her much-awaited collaboration with SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu. The yet-untitled project is described as an Indian adventure epic inspired by the Indiana Jones franchise, marking Priyanka’s return to Indian cinema after several international projects.

