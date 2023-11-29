MAMA Awards 2023 Day 2 Winners: SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and more secure big wins at final show
The MAMA Awards for the year 2023 took place in Japan. From BTS, SEVENTEEN to BLACKPINK and more, find out who took home the biggest awards of the night here. Read on!
Key Highlight
-
Day 2 of the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023 unfolded at Tokyo Dome on November 29
-
Here are the winners on the final night of the annual award ceremony
The much-awaited Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023 (MAMA 2023) unfolded at Japan's Tokyo Dome. With a stellar day 1 held on November 28, discover the victors who claimed prestigious awards during day 2 on November 29.
Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023: Day 2
On November 29, the final day of the esteemed MAMA awards took place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan marking the closure of the annual award ceremony. Themed "ONE I BORN," the event showcased breathtaking performances and onstage collaborations that embodied the limitless potential of "I," the uplifting spirit of "MAMA," and the collective unity represented by "ONE," acknowledging our shared origins.
While K-pop soloist Jeon Somi hosted the initial day, globally acclaimed actor-singer Park Bo Gum took over the hosting duties on November 29. The most-awaited annual award ceremony featured stellar performances by &TEAM, Dynamicduo, INI, ENHYPEN, JO1, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter2, TVXQ!, xikers, and Japanese musician Yoshiki.
The red carpet began at 4 pm KST and 12:30 PM IST, leading to the main ceremony at 6 pm KST and 2:30 PM IST.
MAMA Awards 2023 Day 2: Winners
Here are the artists who took home the prestigious awards in various categories on the final day of the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023.
Best New Male Artist
BOYNEXTDOOR
EVNNE
RIIZE
xikers
Best New Female Artist
ADYA
EL7Z UP
KISS OF LIFE
LIMELIGHT
tripleS
Best Dance Performance Male Group
NCT 127 - Ay-Yo
NCT DREAM - Candy
SEVENTEEN - Super
Stray Kids - S-Class
TXT - Sugar Rush Ride
ZEROBASEONE - In Bloom
Best Dance Performance Female Solo
Hwasa - I Love My Body
Jeon Somi - Fast Forward
Jihyo - Killin' Me Good
Jisoo - FLOWER
Lee Chae Yeon - KNOCK
Best Dance Programme Female Group
aespa - Spicy
(G)I-DLE - Queencard
IVE - I AM
LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)
NewJeans - Ditto
STAYC - Teddy Bear
Best Vocal Performance Group
AKMU - Love Lee
BTOB - Wind And Wish
BTS - Take Two
M.C the MAX - Eternity
MeloMance - A Shining Day
Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance
Agust D (SUGA) - People Pt.2 (feat. IU)
ASH ISLAND - Goodbye (feat. Paul Blanco)
J-Hope - on the street (with J.Cole)
Jay Park - Candy (feat. Zion.T)
Zior Park - CHRISTIAN
Best Male Group
EXO
NCT DREAM
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
TREASURE
TXT
Best Vocal Performance Solo
DAWN - Dear My Light
Lee Mujin - Ordinary Confession
Lim Young Woong - London Boy
Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye
V - Love Me Again
Best Female Artist
Choi Ye Na
Hwasa
Jeon Somi
Jihyo
Jisoo
Lee Chae Yeon
In a surprise announcement, TREASURE also took home the award for the Best Dance Performance Group Male. Moreover, (G)I-DLE and ATEEZ also bagged the awards for Favorite Global Performer female and male group respectively.
Note: This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.
