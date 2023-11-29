MAMA Awards 2023 Day 2 Winners: SEVENTEEN, BLACKPINK's Jisoo and more secure big wins at final show

The much-awaited Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023 (MAMA 2023) unfolded at Japan's Tokyo Dome. With a stellar day 1 held on November 28, discover the victors who claimed prestigious awards during day 2 on November 29.

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023: Day 2

On November 29, the final day of the esteemed MAMA awards took place at the Tokyo Dome in Japan marking the closure of the annual award ceremony. Themed "ONE I BORN," the event showcased breathtaking performances and onstage collaborations that embodied the limitless potential of "I," the uplifting spirit of "MAMA," and the collective unity represented by "ONE," acknowledging our shared origins.

While K-pop soloist Jeon Somi hosted the initial day, globally acclaimed actor-singer Park Bo Gum took over the hosting duties on November 29. The most-awaited annual award ceremony featured stellar performances by &TEAM, Dynamicduo, INI, ENHYPEN, JO1, Lee Young Ji, JUST B, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Kep1er, Street Woman Fighter2, TVXQ!, xikers, and Japanese musician Yoshiki.

The red carpet began at 4 pm KST and 12:30 PM IST, leading to the main ceremony at 6 pm KST and 2:30 PM IST.

MAMA Awards 2023 Day 2: Winners

Here are the artists who took home the prestigious awards in various categories on the final day of the Mnet Asian Music Awards 2023.

Best New Male Artist

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Best New Female Artist

ADYA

EL7Z UP

KISS OF LIFE

LIMELIGHT

tripleS

Best Dance Performance Male Group

NCT 127 - Ay-Yo

NCT DREAM - Candy

SEVENTEEN - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

TXT - Sugar Rush Ride

ZEROBASEONE - In Bloom

Best Dance Performance Female Solo

Hwasa - I Love My Body

Jeon Somi - Fast Forward

Jihyo - Killin' Me Good

Jisoo - FLOWER

Lee Chae Yeon - KNOCK

Best Dance Programme Female Group

aespa - Spicy

(G)I-DLE - Queencard

IVE - I AM

LE SSERAFIM - UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)

NewJeans - Ditto

STAYC - Teddy Bear

Best Vocal Performance Group

AKMU - Love Lee

BTOB - Wind And Wish

BTS - Take Two

M.C the MAX - Eternity

MeloMance - A Shining Day

Best Rap & Hip Hop Performance

Agust D (SUGA) - People Pt.2 (feat. IU)

ASH ISLAND - Goodbye (feat. Paul Blanco)

J-Hope - on the street (with J.Cole)

Jay Park - Candy (feat. Zion.T)

Zior Park - CHRISTIAN

Best Male Group

EXO

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TREASURE

TXT

Best Vocal Performance Solo

DAWN - Dear My Light

Lee Mujin - Ordinary Confession

Lim Young Woong - London Boy

Parc Jae Jung - Let's Say Goodbye

V - Love Me Again

Best Female Artist

Choi Ye Na

Hwasa

Jeon Somi

Jihyo

Jisoo

Lee Chae Yeon

In a surprise announcement, TREASURE also took home the award for the Best Dance Performance Group Male. Moreover, (G)I-DLE and ATEEZ also bagged the awards for Favorite Global Performer female and male group respectively.

Note: This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.

