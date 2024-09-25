Nevertheless, Love Alarm, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and more: 9 K-dramas featuring quick burn romance making your heart skip a beat

One of the best parts about watching K-dramas is witnessing the two main leads fall head over heels in love. We can never get enough of it, even when we know it's coming. It’s particularly thrilling when this happens in the first or second episode, drawing us into the lovey-dovey romance that hooks us right from the start.

Sometimes, you just want a K-drama that dives straight into the action. You're not in the mood for a slow build-up where the leads only get together halfway through the series—or worse, at the very end. Instead, you’re looking for shows where the main characters are already in love and dating within the first few episodes, possibly even sharing a kiss! Here are nine quick-burn K-dramas for those who want a series that jumps right into the romance.

9 K-dramas with quick-burn romance to check out

Nevertheless

Yoo Na Bi (Han So Hee) is a university art student who finds herself caught in a complicated relationship with fellow student Park Jae Eon (Song Kang). While Jae Eon doesn’t believe in dating and prefers flings, Yoo Na Bi struggles with her emotional and physical attraction to him.

While these two lovebirds don't start their relationship in the most ideal way, things eventually work themselves out. This angsty series explores the complicated dynamics between the two university students. Although there's a lot of back and forth regarding their commitment to an exclusive relationship, the physical and emotional aspects develop quickly. Fans appreciated how faithfully it adapted the webtoon, as the two characters form a connection early on in the series.

Love Alarm

A mobile application has been created to let you know if someone within 10 meters likes you. When there's a crush nearby, the alarm sounds, but it doesn’t disclose the person's identity. Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun) finds herself in a dilemma involving two boys (played by Song Kang and Jung Ga Ram) as she weighs the decision of whether to download the app.

Right from the first episode, there’s a steamy kiss between Kim So Hyun’s and Song Kang’s characters on the side of a building—what more could you ask for? Their relationship swiftly evolves into dating, with both falling deeply in love. The story also features a mysterious backdrop that adds depth to the intense high school emotions and romance. You'll definitely enjoy the butterflies and angst this tale brings.

What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim

In What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) decides it's time to quit her job as Lee Young Joon’s (Park Seo Joon) secretary to pursue her dreams of finding a husband and starting a family. After relying on her for so long, Young Joon struggles to accept her departure and unexpectedly proposes that they get married.

One of the highlights of this series, aside from the fiery chemistry between the leads, is how quickly their relationship develops. Within the first two episodes, Young Joon expresses his intention to marry Mi So, hoping she will stay on as his secretary. While it’s not the most romantic proposal—he’s motivated more by need than affection—it serves as the catalyst for them to consider each other romantically. The ensuing pursuit of a relationship is truly what K-drama romance dreams are made of!

Yumi's Cells

Yumi (Kim Go Eun) is an office worker navigating the monotony of daily life. She has set aside her dream of becoming a writer and avoids emotional entanglements—until she meets Woong (Ahn Bo Hyun), a video game creator. Her heart flutters as love blooms, but the couple ultimately parts ways. Heartbroken, Yumi finds love again in Season 2 with her co-worker Yoo Babi (Jinyoung), who has always been upfront about his feelings for her. She also decides to quit her job and pursue her passion for writing full-time.

Yumi’s Cells is a brilliantly crafted drama that combines live action with 3D animation, illustrating Yumi’s thoughts through adorable, unitard-clad creatures representing her cells. Kim Go Eun seamlessly embodies Yumi, showcasing fantastic chemistry with both Ahn Bo Hyun and Jinyoung.

It's Okay, That's Love

Jang Jae Yeol (Jo In Sung) is a bestselling mystery novelist and radio jockey with a moody yet playful demeanor, often tinged with pomposity. He struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder rooted in a traumatic past. On the other hand, Ji Hae Soo (Gong Hyo Jin) is a dedicated psychiatrist who is fully committed to her career but holds a pessimistic view on love and relationships. Their initial interactions are rocky, and their strong personalities only heighten the tension between them.

However, as Jae Yeol and Hae Soo grow closer and fall in love, they discover that Jae Yeol’s mental health issues are more severe than they initially realized. They are joined by Park Soo Kwang (Lee Kwang Soo), who has Tourette’s Syndrome, and Jo Dong Min (Sung Dong Il), who shares living space with Hae Soo. Together, this group embarks on a journey of healing and empowerment, supporting one another through their challenges.

Search: WWW

Bae Ta Mi (Im Soo Jung) is a successful career woman working at a web portal company, widely recognized for her achievements. When she meets Park Mo Gun (Jang Ki Yong), he falls head over heels for her. However, he isn't afraid to challenge her when she becomes guarded, encouraging her to open up to love. Mo Gun embodies everything Ta Mi needs, but she struggles to let her defenses down, fighting hard against her feelings.

Talk about a quick-burn romance! The two main leads share a night together in a hotel room in the very first episode, which is a bit shocking for a series. However, it sets the stage for an epic love story that unfolds between Ta Mi and Mo Gun. Their relationship is truly one for the books, showcasing Mo Gun's unwavering love for Ta Mi and his commitment to being with her no matter the circumstances. It’s a romance that captivates and resonates, making it one of the best in K-drama history.

My Secret Romance

My Secret Romance marked OCN’s first foray into romantic comedy, and fans were eager to see what it had to offer. With a steamy script and an engaging storyline, it promised a fast-paced romance that was hard to resist! It’s a delightful surprise to see the two main leads, Cha Jin Wook (Sung Hoon) and Lee Yoo Mi (former Secret member Song Ji Eun), quickly “fall in love” within the first two episodes. After sharing a memorable night together, they find themselves unable to forget each other even after three years apart.

1% of Something

1% of Anything, released in 2003, is one of the earliest K-dramas to introduce the “contract marriage” trope, setting the stage for its future popularity. Kim Da Hyun (Kim Jung Hwa) is a kind-hearted school teacher who saves an elderly man, unaware that he is a multimillionaire and the owner of one of the country’s largest conglomerates. Grateful for her selfless act, he bequeaths his inheritance to her in his will, cutting off his arrogant grandson, Lee Jae In (Kang Dong Won). To appease his grandfather and secure his inheritance, Jae In decides to enter into a contract marriage with Da Hyun.

This drama is a classic that embodies all the clichés and the innocence of its era. In 2016, it was remade as 1% of Something, starring Ha Seok Jin and Jeon So Min, who portray two contrasting personalities that initially can't stand each other. As they navigate various obstacles, they ultimately find love. 1% of Something delivers everything you could want in a rom-com, featuring incredible chemistry between Ha Seok Jin and Jeon So Min, along with some of the best K-drama kisses of all time.

Lovestruck in the City

A scorching summer romance takes a turn, leaving Jae Won (Ji Chang Wook), an architect, heartbroken and lovesick. He’s been pining for the free-spirited Eun Oh (Kim Ji Won), who disappeared soon after their passionate encounter, leaving him in despair. Eun Oh had led him on, giving him a false name and contact information. As Jae Won searches relentlessly for her, he’s unaware that his cousin Choi Kyung Joon (Kim Min Seok) and his girlfriend Suh Rin Yi (So Ju Yeon) might hold the key to uncovering Eun Oh’s whereabouts.

Lovestruck in the City is an intriguing experiment that combines elements of a mockumentary, featuring singles from various age groups sharing their perspectives on love, marriage, and dating. It’s a whimsical rom-com that offers a lighthearted viewing experience. Plus, Ji Chang Wook shines at his romantic best, bringing an irresistible charm to the series!

