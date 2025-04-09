NewJeans' Hyein's father opposed ADOR feud and independent activities; mother wins sole custody: Reports

As the legal dispute between NJZ (NewJeans) and their agency ADOR continues to intensify, new revelations have brought unexpected focus to one member: Hyein and her family. Recent reports have confirmed that it was Hyein’s father, not Haerin’s parent as previously speculated, who opposed the group’s lawsuit to terminate their exclusive contracts with ADOR.

For days, fans and netizens speculated that one member’s parent had resisted joining the legal battle, with early rumors pointing to Haerin. This belief was fueled by online court documents that referred to “Defendant 4” with the surname “Kang,” which matches Haerin’s family name. However, on April 8, 2025, Korean media outlet New Daily clarified that the parent in question was actually Hyein’s father, and the legal conflict extended beyond agency matters into the realm of family court.

According to New Daily, Hyein’s father opposed her involvement in the lawsuit against ADOR, creating a serious legal complication regarding who held the right to represent her in court. Hyein and Haerin are both still legal minors, which means their parents must act on their behalf in legal matters. The disagreement between Hyein’s parents prompted a separate civil case over custody and guardianship rights.

This development aligns with earlier courtroom remarks made during hearings in March and April. At a March 7 hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, the judge commented on a “defect in the right of litigation representation,” indicating that one parent’s opposition had interfered with the legal process. On April 3, the judge further questioned whether the Family Court had already ruled on parental rights, suggesting a formal dispute had taken place over who could legally act on Hyein’s behalf.

The situation reached a turning point on March 14, 2025, when the Family Court ruled in favor of Hyein’s mother in the guardianship case she filed against her husband. The decision effectively granted her sole legal authority to represent their daughter in all ongoing lawsuits related to NJZ’s attempt to end their contracts with ADOR.

While Hyein’s father initially appeared to support the group's decision to notify ADOR of contract termination in November 2023, New Daily’s investigation suggests his stance later shifted. The reason behind his change of heart remains unclear, but it reportedly caused internal friction, both within the group’s legal team and within Hyein’s family. The court’s recent ruling in favor of her mother has now resolved the issue of representation, allowing the lawsuit to proceed without further internal disputes.

The news adds another complexity to the already high-profile battle between NJZ and ADOR, which began in late 2024 when the group moved to terminate their exclusive contracts. Meanwhile, fans are watching closely to see how these personal and professional challenges will affect the young idols’ future. As of now, neither ADOR nor NJZ has released an official statement addressing the recent developments regarding Hyein’s parental dispute.

