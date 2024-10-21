4 must-watch Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra movies showcasing unmissable on-screen chemistry

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra have shared the screen in several Bollywood films, where their engaging performances and compelling chemistry have left a lasting impression on audiences. Together, they have delivered a mix of lighthearted comedies, romantic dramas, and entertaining stories that continue to resonate. Here's a look at four memorable movies featuring this popular on-screen pair.

4 Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra movies that showcase their sparkling charm

1. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Cast: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Amrish Puri, Supriya Karnik

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release year: 2004

Genre: Drama, comedy, romance

Where to watch: Amazon prime video

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi continues to delight audiences with its lively humor and feel-good storyline. This comedy classic follows the story of Sameer Malhotra (Salman Khan), a lifeguard in Goa whose temper has always sabotaged his love life. When he falls for his lovely neighbor, Rani Singh (Priyanka Chopra), he finally believes he's found true love.

Rani, a budding fashion designer, seems to reciprocate his feelings, but her indecision and deference to her parents’ opinions create complications. Just as things start to look up for Sameer, his hopes are thrown into disarray by the arrival of Sunny, an old friend who adds a fresh layer of mischief to the love triangle.

The movie’s entertaining plot is further enhanced by a popular soundtrack that boasts unforgettable songs such as Jeene Ke Hai Chaar Din, Laal Dupatta, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. These tracks remain fan favorites, capturing the lively spirit of the film.

Advertisement

Even years after its release, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi retains its charm, offering a perfect blend of comedy, romance, and music for viewers to enjoy again and again.

2. Salaam-E-Ishq

Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Govinda, Juhi Chawla

IMDB Rating: 5.2/10

Release year: 2007

Genre: Drama, comedy, romance

Where to watch: Amazon prime video, Zee 5

Salaam-E-Ishq marked Nikkhil Advani's second directorial effort after Kal Ho Naa Ho. The romantic drama, which became the first Hindi film to have a digital screening, features a star-studded cast and garnered mixed reviews, with the performances receiving particular praise.

In the film, Priyanka Chopra plays Kamini Ranawat, an ambitious actress originally named Kamna hailing from Dehradun. Determined to shed her 'item girl' image and catch the attention of top director Karan Johar, she rebrands herself as a glamorous Bollywood diva. As a bold publicity move, she fabricates a romance, claiming to be in love with a mysterious man named Rahul. Soon, a man in London, claiming to be Rahul Khanna (Salman Khan), shows up, posing as her long-lost childhood sweetheart.

Advertisement

To maintain the charade and secure her dream film role, Kamini reluctantly goes along with Rahul’s act. However, things take an unexpected turn when Rahul reveals that he genuinely loved her when she was still Kamna. Torn between her career aspirations and newfound feelings, Kamini initially chooses fame. But when she realizes she can't forget Rahul, she rejects the film deal and rushes to confess her love at a wedding. The film concludes with Kamini and Rahul reuniting, embracing their love for each other.

3. God Tussi Great Ho

Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher

IMDB Rating: 3.7/10

Release year: 2008

Genre: Drama, comedy, romance

Where to watch: Amazon prime video

Released on August 15, 2008, God Tussi Great Ho is a fantasy comedy helmed by Rumi Jaffery, inspired by a folk tale about a Brahmin boy. Made on a budget of Rs 21 crores, the film stars Salman Khan as Arun Prajapati, a frustrated TV anchor who blames God for his constant failures, and Priyanka Chopra as Alia Kapoor, a successful news anchor whom Arun secretly loves.

Advertisement

Arun's life spirals downward when Rocky, a charismatic rival, is hired as the new anchor, stealing not just his job but also Alia's attention. After a series of setbacks, Arun’s anger towards God peaks, leading to a face-to-face encounter with the Almighty. In a surprising twist, God grants Arun divine powers for ten days, challenging him to prove he can handle the world better.

Armed with these newfound powers, Arun sets out to fix his problems, reclaim his job, humiliate Rocky, and win over Alia. However, his decisions to grant everyone’s wishes—including criminals—backfire, resulting in chaos. A botched wedding and a near-tragedy force Arun to confront the consequences of his actions. With God's guidance, he realizes that genuine change comes from within. Eventually, he exposes Rocky’s deceit and wins Alia's heart, embracing life's imperfections.

4. Om Shanti Om

Cast: Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2007

Genre: Action, suspense, comedy, romance

Where to watch: Netflix

Om Shanti Om, a 2007 romantic fantasy directed by Farah Khan, took the box office by storm, earning over Rs 150 crore worldwide and becoming the year's biggest hit. The film's iconic song Deewangi Deewangi was a true spectacle, featuring cameos from over 30 Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Advertisement

The atmosphere on set was electrifying—Farah Khan shared that Salman waited for four hours just to watch Dharmendra groove, and the energy was so infectious that many actors jumped into the frame unplanned. As a gesture of gratitude, each star received special gifts, including a branded watch and a phone.

The film's plot blends reincarnation, romance, and revenge, beginning in 1977 when junior artist Om Prakash dreams of fame and falls for actress Shantipriya. Their fates intertwine when Om saves Shanti from a fire, only to later discover her secret marriage to producer Mukesh, who plans to kill her to avoid scandal.

After a tragic set fire claims both Shanti's and Om's lives, Om is reborn as superstar Om Kapoor. Thirty years later, flashbacks from his past life haunt him, leading him to expose Mukesh's crime with the help of Sandy, a Shanti lookalike, and Shanti’s vengeful spirit.

These films showcase a variety of genres, from comedy to drama, allowing Salman and Priyanka to display their versatility and screen presence in different settings.

ALSO READ: 7 Lesser heard movies on Netflix that you should watch ASAP